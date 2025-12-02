November Babies Forum Celebrates Birthday Month With Donation to Mua School for the Deaf

A group of Malawians born in November—popularly known as the November Babies Forum—has turned their birthday celebrations into an act of compassion by donating food and non-food items to Mua School for the Deaf in Dedza.

The donation included 11 bags of maize, two bags of rice, two bags of beans, 10 bags of soya pieces, toilet tissue bales, sanitary pads, flip charts, boxes of chalk, markers, and other essential supplies—items the school described as “timely and life-supporting.”

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the group’s Chairperson, Thoko Chibwana, said the members chose to mark their birthdays by uplifting a school in need.

“Every year, we pool resources and identify a community institution whose needs are urgent. This year, we felt compelled to support Mua School for the Deaf because of the challenges it faces,” Chibwana said.

He added that with a growing membership, the forum plans to expand its impact by taking on larger development projects such as constructing school blocks, drilling boreholes, and making more meaningful contributions toward national development.

The school’s Headmaster, Henry Chiwaya, applauded the gesture, saying it will ease pressure on the institution’s already strained resources.

“These items will go a long way in supporting both the children and the school. We sometimes face food shortages because many of our students cannot afford the K150,000 boarding fee,” Chiwaya said.

Mua School for the Deaf currently has 166 learners, most of them coming from impoverished households.

Formed in 2021 by a small group of friends who shared a vision of giving back, the November Babies Forum now boasts more than 100 members and continues to grow—proving that birthdays can be more than celebrations; they can be moments of meaningful impact.

