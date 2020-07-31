Airtel Malawi reduces pre-paid data tariffs, increase benefits for bundles
Malawi’s leading mobile telecommunications provider Airtel plc has reduced the price of Pay As You Go tariffs from K15 per megabite (MB) to K5 per MB as well as increasing the benefits of eight popular bundles with effect from 3 August, 2020.
Airtel Malawi made the announcement in Lilongwe on Thursday.
Managing director for Airtel Malawi Plc Charles Kamoto said the company has “listened carefully to the feedback from customers,” hoping that the increase in the benefits of data bundles will go a long way to assist data users.
Kamoto said Airtel will continue offering its customers the best possible services.
On his part, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the decision by Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed mobile telecommunications network operator Airtel Malawi is in line with Tonse Alliance philosophy of improving the welfare of Malawians regardless of their social status.
The telephone mobile service industry, which can be described as an oligopoly—a market with a few players—has TNM and Airtel as its major players.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
BRAVO AIRTEL FOR REDUCING THE PRICES, YOU COULD HAVE DONE BETTER THOUGH ON SOME OF THOSE MEAGRE 17% INCREASES IN DATA, BUT ITS A START.
MY ISSUE IS WITH THE MASTER OF CEREMONY VS THE PRESENCE OF THE INFORMATION MINISTER, HITHERTO CEO (BUT STILL OWNER) OF ZODIAK BROADCASTING STATION. THE MASTER OF CEREMONY IN HIS INVITATION TO THE MINISTER TO ADDRESS THE GATHERING MADE REFERENCE TO THE FACT THAT THE PRESS CONFERENCE WAS BEING BROADCAST LIVE ON ZODIAK. IS THAT NOT PROMOTION OF THE STATION, THEREFORE THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST THAT WAS TALKED ABOUT WHEN KAZAKO WAS APPOINTED IN THIS PORTIFOLIO??