Airtel, MBC team up to beam Euro matches

Malawians who cannot afford to pay subscription in order to watch Euro 2021 games have every reason to smile across the mile as Airtel Malawi in conjunction with state-owned broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) have signed memorandum of understanding to broadcast the Euro 2020 matches slated from June 11 to July 11.

The signing ceremony took place Tuesday at MBC Television Kwacha offices in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre.

Airtel Malawi Managing director Charles Kamoto said the company is excited to sponsor the broadcasting of the euro matches adding that the move will help their customers as well to enjoy the matches in comfort of their homes.

Kamoto said: “As Airtel we are very excited that MBC reached to us they have clinched broadcasting rights for Euro 2020. We have aligned with MBC for the coverage of Euro matches and will be their official sponsor.

“Our doors are always open to sponsor different sports activities in the near future as long as stakeholders reached us .We look forward to MBC to be open with us on their agendas.”

On his remarks, MBC Director General, George Kasakula said MBC as a public broadcaster serve the will of Malawians, whom most of them like football to the core.

“We will be beaming the matches while Airtel will be reaching out to their customers using this platform that we have created.

“This is in line with government’s agenda in fighting covid 19 pandemic which advocates for staying at home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus,” Kasakula said.

The first game on Friday will involve Turkey and Italy.

MBC has selected vastly experienced presenters to analyse the games like Paul Kamanga, Kelvin Moyo, Steve Liwewe Banda, Peter Mponda and James Sangala.

Meanwhile, MBC has plans to bring on board the English Premier League and other sporting activities like Olympics games

