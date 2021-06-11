Sand Music Festival returns October 1-3

The annual Sand Music Festival (SandFest) returns for the 11th season in October 1 to 3, 2021 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The shift has been made after years of disruption by bad weather.

Impackt Events Management, organisers of Sand Music Festival’s Nkhwachi Mhango speaking to journalist at a press briefing in Blantyre on Thursday said: “After long consultations, the management has decided to move the festival to early October which is the peak of the Summer season.

“We, therefore, took affirmative action over problems like sandstorms and heavy rains that affect the experience of the festival”.

Mhango explained that so far preparations for the festival are progressing well and in the next two weeks they will announce new initiatives for this year’s showpiece.

“The initiatives to be announced in a few weeks include ticket pricing and artists to perform. We are in negotiations with international and local artists who will perform at the festival.

“And in an effort to build community and provide patrons with amazing discounts, we will soon launch an entirely new approach to reserving passes for SandFest 2021 as well as unveil a host of partners and performers.”

Mhango pointed out the 2021 lineup, to be announced in due course, features a diverse range of acts, spanning genres like reggae, R&B, Afro-pop, folk and acoustic.

Mhango also spoke on their relationship with Sunbird saying it is one for the ages: “Nothing gives us greater pleasure than returning to another world class Sunbird establishment for our 11th edition.

“We are proud and honoured by the trust that Sunbird has in Sand Music Festival and we would like to put it on record that this is one partnership that will last for any years to come.

“For the record, eight of the previous 10 Sand Music Festivals have been held at either Sunbird Nkopola or Sunbird Livingstonia.

“And the fact that we are here for the ninth partnership of the 11 festivals that we have held is a true testimony of the love and mutual respect that these two brands have for each other.

“Nkopola Lodge is the perfect getaway for music aficionados who prefer to experience’ live music and interact with artists amidst beautiful natural settings.”

Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s most settled and consistent music festival with a history of hosting star-studded performers in a festival that has been lauded as the premiere al-a-carte of the finest music and dance on the beaches the pristine Lake Malawi – a celebration of culture and song spread over three days.

Renowned for bringing out the stars – this year will not be any different, organisers say.

