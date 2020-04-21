Airtel, TNM remove user fees as Reserve Bank of Malawi announce Covid-19 cushions

April 21, 2020 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe has announced that  the country’s two mobile phone network operators, Airtel Malawi plc and  TNM plc, have completely removed user fees and  charges on personal transfers on the same network for a period of three months, in the face of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe aldislcosed the two mobile phone companies have agreed with the central bank to reduce user fees

Kabambe made the announcement in Lilongwe in the presence of TNM and Airtel Malawi managing directors.

He said effective Wednesday mid-night, the two mobile phone companies have also agreed with the central bank to reduce user fees and charges on person to person transfers across their respective networks from a minimum of K120 to K20.

This means that moving mobile money within the same network, say TNM to TNM or Airtel to Airtel, will attract no fees and charges.

Kabambe also announced revisions of daily transaction and account balance limits on non bank mobile money services to be communicated to customers by individual mobile network operators.

He said the transaction limit for for the personal subscriber has been adjusted from K750 000 to K1.5 million.

Agents will now have a K30 million as their transaction  limit from K20 million.

Meanwhile, Kabambe has also announced that all microfinance institutions and financial cooperatives have also immediately suspended interest and principal repayments for loans by borrowers including pay-roll borrowers on a case by case basis.

Destroyer of liars
Guest
Destroyer of liars

In case of a lockdown , where will the money to perform these transactions come from or go to as nearly everyone will comply with the #stayhome rule?

2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

This is well and I good for those who have money to send but does not help in any way to aid the survival of those who live on hand to mouth under a lockdown situation…

4 hours ago
Gift
Guest
Gift

Can I suggest that you also consider suspending PAYE for 3 months starting from April

6 hours ago
YRUsostupid!
Guest
YRUsostupid!

Where did this come from?

7 hours ago
Munya Muona
Guest
Munya Muona

From me so far is bravo.. MRA may as well halt PAYE contributions for the next three months

7 hours ago
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

Hellow Standard Bank!!!!

8 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

This is real stimulus package. At least someone is thinking well and appropriate for the situation at hand

8 hours ago
