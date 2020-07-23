Akwete Sande needs financial support for cancer treatment

Media colleagues of veteran journalist Akwete Sande—who is battling cancer—have launched an appeal for funds to enable him travel to Zimbabwe for specialized surgery and further treatment.

The appeal effort is being led by a fund-raising committee comprising fellow journalists and close associates.

Committee Secretary Stella Mhura said K 8.5 million is needed for specialist surgery in Harare, Zimbabwe to be followed by treatment.

“We are in urgent need of financial assistance and are appealing to more well-wishers and organizations of good will to assist our brother. We would also like to express our gratitude to fellow journalists for their cash contributions and spreading the word on our appeal,” she said.

Mhura, former Malawi News Agency reporter, said donations may be deposited through a special account with National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Churchill Road branch in Limbe.

The bank account details are;

Akwete Sande, Emergency Medical Treatment Fund; National Bank of Malawi; 1006731909; Churchill Road Branch (Limbe).

Chairperson of the fund-raising committee is Andrew Chikho, Treasurer is Nurudeen Kaondo and Spokesperson is Stella Mhura. The committee can be reached on 099895 2045,0888 368 777 and 0880763055.

Sande is the founding publisher of the defunct Malawi Today, a bi-weekly tabloid. Prior, he worked at state-owned broadcaster MBC Radio and later at St. Louis Post Dispatch in Missouri when he was in USA for further journalism training.

