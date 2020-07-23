Mutharika says he will ensure DPP bounces back to power

Former president Peter Mutharika has recovered from the loss shock he suffered since he lost the presidential election to president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera last month and says he will ensure that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bounces back into power in 2025.

Mutharika has snce urged DPP supporters to be strong, vigilant, united and principled to bring back the DPP into power.

The former president made the remarks through his official Facebook page after having an audience with DPP leadership from the Eastern region including parliamentarians as well as some members of the DPP politiburo.

The leaders were led by DPP vice president for eastern region Bright Msaka and took place at Mutharika’s retirement Villas in Mangochi.

“Malawians have already seen that their much touted change has not brought them the change they were looking for,” he says.

The former president said he will never leave DPP and supporters although he lost the election.

“Come next election, DPP will be bouncing back in government and I will render all my support to make sure this is achieved as we did between 2012 to 2014,” wrote Mutharika.

He added that Tonse Alliance – which has just been in power for one month – has failed to bring change it preached during the campaign period.

“I therefore call upon all DPP supporters to remain strong and vigilant, united and principled so that we achieve this together,” Mutharika said in the post.

Mjutharika, 80, lost the elections to President Lazarus Chakwera, 65, wo won a decisive 59% of the vote, the first time an incumbent president in Africa was beaten by the opposition after a court-ordered rerun.

Judges in February overturned the result of the May 2019 election, won by Mutharika, citing evidence of irregularities.

Mutharika’s meeting with the party leadership in the eastern region including comes barely a week after the regional governor for the eastern region Julius Paipi defected to UTM.

The former president has not commented on the arrest of some DPP and government officials from the former government including his aide, Norman Chisale.

