Aleke taught me spirit of generosity: ‘Chacha’ donates to orphans in Malawi

Chawezi Sibongile Banda, daughter of Malawi’s former Finance Minister, the late Aleke Kadonamphani Banda, well known as ‘Chacha’ has spoken about how her father taught her the spirit of generosity as she donated blankets at an orphanage in Utale, Balaka.

The United States-based Chacha, who owns ‘Chacha Care Home’ in Richmond, in the State of Virginia, donated the blankets on the week she celebrated her 44th birthday in March.

“Every year when am celebrating my birthday, I also share something good with the disadvantaged. This year out of many requests I received from people, I picked Utale in Balaka where orphans needed blankets,” she explains in an interview with Nyasa Times.

“I bought the blankets and asked a local person Mr Ken Ndanga who had requested the support for the orphans to deliver the donation in Utale. I monitored the handover ceremony and was pleased that chiefs in the area were appreciative,” she said.

While the donation was being made in Balaka, Chacha was celebrating her 44th birthday the posh way in Dubai with her family – her mother, brother Alexander Banda , daughter Fleuper and her grandson Nathan.

Chacha is known for a posh lifestyle as depicted in her photographs that she fondly and regularly shares on social media including her recent $1 million mansion she has purchased and moved in as her new home.

But she says, despite having “enough to be happy”, she always give a helping hand to the disadvantage including friends.

Chacha said her late father, former finance minister, taught her the spirt of benevolence.

She remembers Aleke and her mother Grace Lana Banda for modelling her in religious lifestyle.

Citing the holy scriptures, Chacha said Aleke taught her that in everything Jesus Christ did, He showed that by the kind of hard work people must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’

Chacha explains that she left Malawi in 2001 when her father was still an influential cabinet minister in the Bakili Muluzi administration as well as owning a newspaper giant, Nation Publications Limited.

She hussled hard from humble intergration in US to now be a ‘wealthy person’.

Chacha says her business has become extremely successful and she attributes that success to resilience and hard work.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :