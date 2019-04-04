Fire scare at Old Town National Bank of Malawi

There was a fire scare at Lilongwe old town National Bank on Wednesday sending customers and staff into panic mode.

The sound of fire engines attracted the attention of shoppers and workers in the surrounding offices who rushed to the scene in large numbers.

When Nyasa Times visited the scene the situation had been brought under control and fire fighters used the rear gate to access the bank premises.

The fire engine which came in good time after responding to the distress call did not even unfurl the water pipes.

Driver of the engine which was parked outside the bank but asked for anonymity said they rushed to the scene after being called by management of the bank.

“We were called just now that there was a fire scare and we had to respond on time. As we are talking my friends are inside to exactly see what has happened. The situation is now under control,” he explained.

Efforts to talk to management of the bank proved futile as everybody was busy trying to figure out exactly what had happened and what damages had been incurred.

The driver of the fire engine urged all those who came to witness the incident to make use of the fire service in times of fire accidents because it is free of charge.

“Do not be scared to call us incase of fire incidents. Our services are free of charge and we urge you to call us any time there is an accident. The sooner you do that the better because it gives us time to prepare,’ he explained.

