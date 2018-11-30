All is set for Utsi Tuluka concert at M1 Center Point 

After almost a year since it was held, Entertainers Promotions have brough Utsi Tuluka Concert back in town this time around with a bang.

Entertainers Promotion Director Tonderai Jai Banda said there will be a lot of new developments and surprises at the concert which will be held at M1 Center Point in Lilongwe on December 2.

“This show is by public demand The last time we went there we left a mark and the set up new standards when it comes to shows management. This time around we will do more than what we did last time, we are expected to have more fire works with a newly acquired fire machine, the confetti gun and new smoke machine which we have never used there before,” said Banda adding that they have been investing in better quality equipment during the past months.

He also promised that the event will be very unique as per every Team Entertainers show.

“Every Entertainers show is unique. There is always something new and we challenging people to come in their large numbers to see for themselves what we have on the plate There will be lots of surprises.

“Let us not forget we are now getting into the festive season! Why not start the same with the best in the business and that is Team Entertainers. expect the professionalism which the team is reknowned of. The lighting and sound will be impeccable. We encourage fans to come early and we will start the show on the scheduled time,” he said.

He assured music lovers that there will be enough security.

Among other things, Banda said they will be giving out T-shirt, berets and caps.

Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Paul Banda, Alleluyah Band, Coss Chiwalo, and 6 Solid Band are expected to perform at the concert.

The show will start at 2pm and every person is expected to pay K3000 at the door.

