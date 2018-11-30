‘Danger to life’ warning as MET says flash floods expected 

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, storms, lightning and thunder could cause chaos once again with a warning issued for flash flooding.

Department of Meteorological Department and Climate Change are sternly warning , saying the south will be hit first of the freak weather between November 28 and 30.

In a statement issued on Novemebr 26t, MET says some parts of the central region, eastern areas and northern region would be hit by the heavy rains later.

“The anticipated heavy rains could cause localized flash flooding while strong winds could cause destruction of property in some parts,” says the department.

The weather experts further say that to secure property and life, people should take necessary precautionary measures such as not seeking shelter under trees or weak building structures or moving in the open when there is thunder storm in vicinity.

Minister of Homeland Security NichalasDausi says the government is ready for any disaster.

He urged people living in disaster prone areas to move to safe places to avoid loss of life following damage to houses in Chikwawa and Mwanza districts.

“Government will provide enough so that these people are cautioned. We will use funds from the unforeseen circumstances fund and we wukk ensure that everyone affected gets relief assistance,” said Dausi.

Some parts of the country have had medium to heavy rainstorms, cuasing damage to property

