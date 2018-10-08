‘All politics is local’: Nankhumwa touches base with electorate in Mulanje central

Parliamentarian for Mulanje central Kondwani Nankhumwa shall always agree with former United States (US) Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill who devised the principle that a politician’s success is directly tied to his ability to understand and influence the issues of his constituents.

“Former and late US Speaker O’Neill coined the adage ‘all politics is local’. Any politician worth their salt must always be in constant touch with their constituents to appreciate their various challenges and attempt to address them through the available channels,” Nankhumwa told Nyasa Times in an interview after he held a meeting with members of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) area committees and people of surrounding communities at Ng’oma village near Chisitu in the constituency on Sunday, October 7 2018.

He said a good politician must genuinely represent the hopes, aspirations and the interests of every constituent.

“We have developed this constituency beyond recognition. We have all it takes for people to lead a comfortable life.

“We have a state-of-the art maternity wing at Chisitu, electricity and good schools. We have dug many boreholes around the constituency to ensure that our people have unfretted access to safe and clean water. The road network connecting main trade centers has been tarred so that people have access to markets for their agricultural produce. Apart from this, I personally initiated a revolving fund for people in the constituency to allow them to engage in enterprise to help them earn an income and uplift their lives. I believe this is progress and we have a dedicated team which is working day and night to ensure that we continue to succeed in this endeavor,” he enthused.

Nankhumwa, who is also minister of local government and rural development as well as governing DPP’s vice president for southern region, informed enthusiastic committee members that his overriding responsibility as their representative is to ensure that people have life basic needs.

“I am your representative in government. My duty is to come here and assess your needs and then take all your grievances to state president, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who in turn offers us redemption,” said Nankhumwa.

He said despite the achievements, his constituency still faces a number of challenges, which include hunger.

Nankhumwa said Mulanje central also needs additional electricity and secondary schools to cater for the growing number of Standard 8 graduates.

He said had brought to the attention of President Mutharika the issue of hunger crisis in the constituency and that the President had directed that distribution of relief food items must commence immediately.

“My plea is that authorities here, including chiefs and agriculture extension personnel, must ensure that only deserving households must be registered to access this relief food items. We don’t want corruption to rear its ugly head again as it has been the case in previous instances. Anyone found involved in shady conduct will be arrested,” he warned.

He also announced that electricity would soon be available in Ng’oma, Mitumbira, Zipangani, Chigwembere and Misenje villages and areas, saying Escom and other relevant authorities had already done feasibility study.

Some notable officials who spoke before the minister included Smart Ngalande, the constituency governor, Mulanje urban district governor Eliza John and ward councilor for the area, Isaac Bulazio. They all described Nankhumwa as a “development-conscious” MP.

They urged the people to vote for Nankhumwa as MP, DPP ward councilors and President Mutharika during the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :