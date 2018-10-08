Mutharika returns home from New York

President Peter Mutharika on Monday returned from New York, United States of America (USA), where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (Unga), saying his trip was an immense success.

Mutharika said apart from Unga, he attended a number of multilateral and bilateral meetings which were of benefit to Malawi.

The Malawi leader held bilateral talks with several world leaders including US president Donald Trump who also hosted the presidents to a reception.

He said his cabinet ministers that accompanied him presided over high level meetings and made presentations that put Malawi on the map.

Mutharika’s first meeting to attend at the UNGA was the Global Peace (Nelson Mandela Peace) Summit where he said Malawi will always go out to defend peace wherever it is under threat.

He also co-chaired with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown a high-level meeting at the UN International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity where he called on countries to invest in education.

Mutharika said his government will have to do more financing towards education to ensure that every citizen gets education. He said the Ministry of Education gets the lion’s share of the national budget.

He said with better funding, his government will eventually abolish all fees in secondary schools. He said the recent abolition of tuition fees in secondary schools is the starting point.

In his official address to the UN delivered on September 28, Mutharika spoke strongly against the hypocrisy in the world body. He asked the UN to accommodate two permanent seats with veto power and five Non-Permanent seats for Africa in the UN Security Council.

As one of the 30 global champions for HeForShe, Mutharika attended and addressed the UN HeForShe summit where he told the world that the fight against gender-based violence must always take an integrated approach.

Mutharika flew to Washington University where he was conferred with Doctor of Humane Letters which is awarded on an individual in recognition of their impact to the welfare of the global humanity.

Malawi’s delegation included five ministers and a deputy minister: Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare Dr. Jean Kalilani, Minister of Labour Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi, Minster of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama and deputy minister of Defence Everton Chimulirenji.

All the ministers attended high level meetings in line with their ministries at the UN.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :