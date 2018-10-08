Joyce Banda vows to seek return to presidency:  Says 1 million job creation possible in Malawi

Immediate past president and leader of People’s Party (PP) Joyce Banda has vowed that she want to give the country’s top job another shot by contesting in the May 21 2019 elections, saying she has solutions to the unemployment and power outages Malawi is facing under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Banda has promised to take Malawi to greater heights if given the opportunity to serve again, explaining that DPP has failed the country/

She said this during rallies at Mangochi Boma at St. Augustine 3 Primary School ground on Sunday and repeated on Monday at another rally in Makanjira.

Banda said lack of jobs in the country is driving the country’s youth into economic migrant to South Africa and other foreign countries, promising tocreate jobs for the youth.

“We need to create factories that will employ our youths so that if they will have to travel to South Africa it should not be because of greener pasture,” she explained.

Banda said creating over one million jobs was not a difficult , saying her government would give the youth loans to engage in small scale businesses and in turn employ others.

On electricity, Banda said she would solve the problem once and for all within a short period of time and that she would increase power generation in the country.

“Everyone knows that when it comes to electricity challenges, I am the only person who has the solutions. I have a record on that; once voted into power next year, within 100 days I will deal with the electricity problem and blackouts will be history.

“We will increase power generation with 3,000 megawatts and this will boost the energy sector and the country’s economy,” Banda assured.

PP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Roy Kachale – who is a son of Banda – assured people that the party would contest in the May 2019 elections fielding Joyce Banda as its presidential candidate.

