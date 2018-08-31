All set for Lilongwe Shorts 2018 edition at Wildlife Centre

Almost 26 short films from different countries have been shortlisted for this year’s Lilongwe short film festival scheduled for Friday, 31 August at Wildlife Centre in the capital, Lilongwe.
Courtesy of Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) and Lake of Stars in partnership with Multichoice Malawi, Lilongwe Shorts offers a rare opportunity to the film pundits to have a say and pick which films to get played on DSTV channel Zambezi TV.
According to the organizers, Lilongwe Shorts 2018 edition also helps share amazing Malawian creativity with a wider audience.
“After the success of Lilongwe Shorts London in March, Malawi’s international short film festival returns to Lilongwe, with events planned for Zomba and Blantyre later in 2018. While submissions for the Lilongwe festival have now closed, we’re still accepting short film entries for the Zomba and Blantyre events,” reads a statement on llwshorts.com.
The first two-day Lilongwe Shorts event which took place in May 2015 at Crossroads Hotel featured over eighty short films, live performances, Question and Answer with filmmakers, workshops, exhibitions, an awards ceremony, and a morning of Lilongwe Tots – short films for children.
Shot, edited, and screened all within a space of 24 hours, Malawian filmmakers Mwizalero Nyirenda and Ernest Chikuni created a video at the inaugural 2015 Lilongwe Shorts film.
2018 sees Lilongwe Shorts expanding, with events in London, Lilongwe, and Zomba.
Below is a list of some 2018 Lilongwe Shorts shortlisted movies:
Chimwemwe Ndichani?
Nyembezi Phiri
Documentary
4 minutes
Malawi
Death in a Day
Lin Wang
Narrative
13 minutes
China
Entity
Kwanjana Kanyanda
Narrative
4 minutes
Malawi
Malawi Gold
Alice McCool & Thomas Lewton
Documentary
20 minutes
Malawi
Fisi.Hyena
Elson Kambalu
Narrative
20 minutes
Malawi
Fish
Khama Mbaula
Narrative
15 minutes
Malawi
The Lake and the Cichlids
Lawrence Luhanga
Documentary
10 minutes
Malawi
See Me, See Abilities
MacDonald Nyirenda
Documentary
5 minutes
Malawi
Njbovu: Ndakusowa
Julian Braatvedt
Documentary
6 minutes
Malawi
Cut & Run
Porteus Xandau
Narrative
6 minutes
South Africa
Last Minutes with Oden
Eliot Rausch
Documentary
6 minutes
USA
Overberg
Jacques Naude
Narrative
5 minutes
South Africa
The Climb
Michael Covino
Narrative
8 minutes
USAFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply