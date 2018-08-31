All set for Lilongwe Shorts 2018 edition at Wildlife Centre

Almost 26 short films from different countries have been shortlisted for this year’s Lilongwe short film festival scheduled for Friday, 31 August at Wildlife Centre in the capital, Lilongwe.

Courtesy of Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) and Lake of Stars in partnership with Multichoice Malawi, Lilongwe Shorts offers a rare opportunity to the film pundits to have a say and pick which films to get played on DSTV channel Zambezi TV.

According to the organizers, Lilongwe Shorts 2018 edition also helps share amazing Malawian creativity with a wider audience.

“After the success of Lilongwe Shorts London in March, Malawi’s international short film festival returns to Lilongwe, with events planned for Zomba and Blantyre later in 2018. While submissions for the Lilongwe festival have now closed, we’re still accepting short film entries for the Zomba and Blantyre events,” reads a statement on llwshorts.com.

The first two-day Lilongwe Shorts event which took place in May 2015 at Crossroads Hotel featured over eighty short films, live performances, Question and Answer with filmmakers, workshops, exhibitions, an awards ceremony, and a morning of Lilongwe Tots – short films for children.

Shot, edited, and screened all within a space of 24 hours, Malawian filmmakers Mwizalero Nyirenda and Ernest Chikuni created a video at the inaugural 2015 Lilongwe Shorts film.

2018 sees Lilongwe Shorts expanding, with events in London, Lilongwe, and Zomba.

Below is a list of some 2018 Lilongwe Shorts shortlisted movies:

Chimwemwe Ndichani?

Nyembezi Phiri

Documentary

4 minutes

Malawi

Death in a Day

Lin Wang

Narrative

13 minutes

China

Entity

Kwanjana Kanyanda

Narrative

4 minutes

Malawi

Malawi Gold

Alice McCool & Thomas Lewton

Documentary

20 minutes

Malawi

Fisi.Hyena

Elson Kambalu

Narrative

20 minutes

Malawi

Fish

Khama Mbaula

Narrative

15 minutes

Malawi

The Lake and the Cichlids

Lawrence Luhanga

Documentary

10 minutes

Malawi

See Me, See Abilities

MacDonald Nyirenda

Documentary

5 minutes

Malawi

Njbovu: Ndakusowa

Julian Braatvedt

Documentary

6 minutes

Malawi

Cut & Run

Porteus Xandau

Narrative

6 minutes

South Africa

Last Minutes with Oden

Eliot Rausch

Documentary

6 minutes

USA

Overberg

Jacques Naude

Narrative

5 minutes

South Africa

The Climb

Michael Covino

Narrative

8 minutes

USA

