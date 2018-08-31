Sulom eyes to end ticket fraud during Blantyre debry

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is planning to use the much-touted Blantyre derby between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers to curb ticket fraud by using selling Kiosks outside Kamuzu Stadium.

TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets will face defending champions Wanderers on Saturday.

Bullets lead the 16-teamtable with 45 points while the Nomads are second with 38 points.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda said in an interview that the new ticketing system has been approved following a stakeholders meeting.

“We agreed with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that we should go the route of advanced ticket selling, however upon meeting with other stakeholders we opted for having some kiosks outside the gates where tickets will be sold,” he said.

“This has been done because we noted the challenges that has been encountered before with regards to the advanced ticket selling where fake tickets were noted and teams were seem to be complaining much.”

Banda described the new system as more advanced, saying it will do away with the risk of fake tickets that are normally sold on match days.

Kamuzu stadium, which was condemned by Fifa and assigned zero capacity, reopened two weeks ago after a new turf was installed and some renovations that excluded the condemned stands.

Meanwhile, Sulom has hiked gate charges for the match as a control measure.

Open stands charges are up from K2 000 to K2 500.

MBC stands tickets are at K5 000 from K3 000.

Covered stands are at K7 500 from K5 000 while VIP stand are at K10 000 from K5 000.

