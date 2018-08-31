Kamlepo gets honorary doctorate from Cypress University Malawi: Chiefs Lundu, Ngolongoliwa and Kaomba get degrees

Malawi’s firebrand politicians and Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua has received an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Political Science by Malawi-based Cypress University when the US institution held this year’s graduation ceremony at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Kalua is one of the politicians who championed multi-party democrcay when they fought against one-party dictatorship of Kamuzu Banda and Malawi Congress Party(MCP).

He contested for the first Malawi democratic multi-party elections in the presidential race in 1994 under Malawi Democratic Party (MDP).

Kalua also has a second time unlucky at the presidency in 1999.

He joined People’s Party and managed to win a parliamentary seat and has been vocal against government in parliament on corruption, transparency and accountability issues.

University Board member Dr. Ellen Nakanga said the insitutition also conferred various Honorary Doctoral Degrees to other various people, who included Paramount Chiefs Lundu, Kawinga, Kaomba and Ngongoliwa.

“The chiefs were awarded with Doctoral Degrees in Leadership while Justice James Barnabas Kalaile, SC got Honorary Doctoral Degree in Law (LLD),” Nakanga said.

Also honoured during the graduation ceremony was Professor Tuweh Gadama, who was crowned ‘The Great’ in Global Education for authoring 144 academic books, probably the first globally to author such a large number of academic books which are available in Africa, Middle East and Europe.

Nakanga, who said the university believes in access to education, explained that Professor Jean Baptise Neil Bien, who is is political scientist from Cote d’Ivoire, presided over the crowning ceremony to Professor Gadama citing his hard work in promoting education in Africa, Middle East Asia and Europe.

Professor Gadama is the chairperson of the University Council of Cypress University in Malawi.

The University also conferred Honorary Doctoral Degree in Chemistry to Emperor Assemien of Cote d’Ivoire with another in leadership management, development and philosophy went to Emperor Akashambatwa Mbukisita Lewanika of Barotse land Kingdom in Zambia.

About 150 students received their degrees and diplomas from Bachelors, Masters, Academic and doctoral degrees in following faculties: Financial Accounting, Business Management, Commerce, Community Development, General Education and Technology.

“Because of the university’s popularity, we have opened the online studies as well as campuses both in Blantyre and Lilongwe. Cypress University originated in Texas USA and Malawi is a satellite for Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Dr. Nakanga said Cypress is currently attracting students from Zambia, Portugal, Congo, Belgium, France, Switzerland, India, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Egypt, Israel, Myanmar, Angola, UK, Mali, Senegal, Benin, Cameron, Nigeria, Niger, Central Africa Republic, Guinea-Bissau Gambia China and Malawi.

In 2016, Cypress University also conferred an honorary doctoral degree in Political Leadership to politician Uladi Mussa.

