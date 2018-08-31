Chilima to attend Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni celebrations

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is a Ngoni Impi or adviser, will on Saturday attend this year’s Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni annual celebrations at at Inkosi Ya Amakhosi Chikuse Gomani-1 monument ground at Nkolimbo Village in the area of Inkosi Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Press officer in the office of the Vice-President Pilirani Phiri confirmed that Chilima would attend the event.

As part of the event, the Ngonis will pay their tributes to the first Ngoni chief Inkosi Chikuse Gomani at a place where his remains are resting called Kulidiwa. A goat will be killed as part of the ritual known as Kukhwisula which is attended only by men.

Chikuse was known as a courageous man who fought for the rights of local people. He was later killed by the colonial settlers.

“It is our way of giving due respect to our chief who fought for our freedom. Then we ask for blessings. It is a very brief ceremony but it happens early in the morning. After that, we get ready for the actual ceremony,” said youthful Inkosi Yamakhosi Gomani V.

The event known as Umhlangano wa Maseko Gomani, where Ngonis in the country as well as Mozambique and Tanzania gather to showcase and celebrate their tradition and culture will also showcase some of the Ngoni traditional practices such as chinamwali, food and cultural dances.

During the event, dances such as uyeni, nkhwendo, ngoma and msindo will take centre stage to showcase Ngoni Maseko culture.

People will also know the history of the Maseko Ngoni and there will be a display of Ngoni paraphernalia.

In an interview, the event’s organising chairperson Inkosi Makwangwala said they have invited several dignitaries from Malawi and abroad to be part of this event.

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has also been invited.

The budget for the whole celebrations is estimated at K16 million. The theme for this year’s celebration is Unity is Power.

