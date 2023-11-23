Alliance One renovates KCH’s pediatric ward

Management of Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has commended Alliance One Tobacco for renovating the referral medical facility’s paediatric ward saying the development will help to enhance hygiene standards which plays a crucial role for proper medical service delivery to patients.

Alliance One Tobacco through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program has spent about K15 million to refurbish the whole children ward section at the central region’s referral hospital by among others repainting the entire unit with murals as one way of creating a conducive environment for children that are admitted at the hospital.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the renovated unit, KCH’s Deputy Head of Paediatric department Mercy Kumwenda commended Alliance One for its effort in renovating the entire paediatric section saying the initiative has improved the outlook of the facility hence creating a conducive environment for patients particularly children due to the inclusion of mural-pictures on the repainted walls.

“Let me commend management of Alliance One Tobacco for its decision to refurbish the entire pediatric section and unit here at Kamuzu Central Hospital, a development that has made this place look beautiful and also in the process creating a better living environment for both patients and their guardians that are admitted here,” said Kumwenda.

According to Kumwenda, a clean and good looking medical facility helps to stimulate quick recovery of patients hence the renovation of the referral hospital’s children section will similarly play a crucial role in the healing process of children who are referred to the facility for further medical treatment.

She however urged other well-wishers to emulate the gesture shown by Alliance One and assist the referral hospital in other areas such as provision of medical equipment which are key in providing better and reliable medical service deliveries to patients particularly children.

In his remarks Corporate Affairs Officer for Alliance One Tobacco Ben Kawonga said his company decided to renovate the children ward at the hospital after noting that it is one of the busiest departments as it receives most referral cases comparing to other departments.

Kawonga further said that his company has been assisting the hospital in a number of areas for the past seven years as part of its corporate social responsibility program under the pillars of health as well as water and sanitation among others.

“Our company has a strong relationship with Kamuzu Central Hospital as we have been helping it in a number of areas for the past seven years as part of our corporate social responsibility program across the country. This year too, we thought it wise to renovate this paediatric section so that children who are the future leaders of this country should be getting medical services in a clean environment,” said Kawonga.

According to Kawonga, his company decided to include the murals when repainting the walls of the hospital’s paediatric section as one way of creating a conducive and interesting environment to kids that are admitted there so that the pictures can teach, inspire hope and stimulate their quick recovery.

He therefore urged both staff and patients’ guardians at the hospital to take proper care of the renovated facilities so that children who are referred to the medical facility for admission should be staying in a good and clean environment a development that can also fasten their recovery process.

Annually the KCH’s paediatric section receives about 10,000 referral cases, while every day it receives between 20-50 admission cases.

