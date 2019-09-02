Almost half of MSCE candidates fail exam: Only 1 scoops 6 points

Almost half of the candidates who sat for this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Examination (MSCE) have failed, further raising debate of education standards in the country.

According to Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), out of the 92 867 candidates who sat for the examination, 46 771 have passed, representing a 50. 36 per cent pass rate.

A total of 98 332 candidates registered for the examination but 92 867 sat.

The announcement of the results was done by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr William Susuwele Banda

The Minister said out of the 41 708 female candidates who sat for the examination, 17 887 have passed representing a 42.89 per cent pass rate.

The examination management body also says out of the 51 159 male candidates who sat for this examination, 28884 candidates passed representing a 56. 46 pass rate.

Only one student from Zomba Catholic Secondary School, Arthur Promise Chibondo, has scooped six points.

