Almost half of MSCE candidates fail exam: Only 1 scoops 6 points

September 2, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Almost half of the candidates who sat for this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Examination  (MSCE) have failed, further raising debate of education standards in the country.

Minister of Education Dr. William Susuwele-Banda: Out of 92 837 students who sat for the MSCE 46 771 have passed representing 50.36 percent pass rate.

According to Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), out of the 92 867 candidates who sat for the examination, 46 771 have passed, representing a 50. 36 per cent pass rate.

A total of 98 332 candidates registered for the examination but 92 867 sat.

The announcement of the results was done by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr William Susuwele Banda

The Minister said  out of the 41 708 female candidates who sat for the examination, 17 887 have passed representing a 42.89 per cent pass rate.

The examination management body also says out of the 51 159 male candidates who sat for this examination, 28884 candidates passed representing a 56. 46 pass rate.

Only one student from Zomba Catholic Secondary School, Arthur Promise Chibondo, has scooped six points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Kapado Chimulirenjigazoblokquavo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Nanga aja amatumbwa pa wailesi kuti Maranatha Academy ana akulutulka ndi ma 6 points lero ali kuti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
gazoblok
Guest
gazoblok

tn’x for this interesting news!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
quavo
Guest
quavo

wtfk!, dude aint from NORTH?! Mtambo n looser comrades kayende.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago