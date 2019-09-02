Civil Club gets Lilongwe Water Board supports

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has come to the aid of Civil Sporting Club through a donation of football uniforms and accessories amounting to K1.6 million.

The Club’s chairman a Mr. Fatchi, hailed LWB for the timely gesture. He promised to use the donation to boost the team’s morale to finish in top four of the TNM Premier League. Currently, the team is on position seven.

LWB’s Director of Finance, Silli Mbewe said the Board is committed to giving back to the community through different platforms such as education, entertainment as well as sports.

“Football is one of the initiatives the Board is adopting to engage its customers on various issues including Non-Revenue Water (NRW). We will continuously assist the club when need be, as well as extend the support to its netball team,” explained Mbewe.

He also encouraged the team members to desist from connecting water illegally, and urged them to help LWB raise awareness against illegal water connections which continue to affect the Board’s functions.

This is not the first time LWB has donated to the football club; in 2015, the Board also donated football items to Civil Sporting Club formally Civo Service United.

