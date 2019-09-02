Malamulo College of Health Sciences fails to open

Seventh-Day Adventist Church run Malamulo College of Health Sciences has failed to open on Monday for a new academic year because of disagreements between management and staff.

This follows the decision by management to summon 86 members of staff including lecturers on Sunday over an industrial strike which only lasted a few hours.

The 86 members of staff were summoned to be reprimanded over the strike and sources say a disciplinary action will be taken against some of them.

The staff were summoned by a senior management official Sharon Pittsman.

The institution’s staff are complaining of poor working conditions which include non-payment of leave grant and other necessary working allowances.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :