Mutharika sets condition for talks with opposition over Malawi post-election impasse
President Peter Mutharika says he could only meet opposition leaders for talks to end the current political impasse if they set an agenda for such a meeting.
Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Mutharika said it was possible to meet the opposition leaders; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima who are challenging in court the May 21 presidential polls.
“We will have to see the agenda. They will have to come up with an agenda then we will see what to do,” said Mutharika.
He said he was equally concerned with the ongoing anti-Jane Ansah protests which he said has seriously injured over 500 people.
On a second thought, however, Mutharika said it would be imperative to wait for the court verdict before substantive unity talks can begin.
“We can wait for the court ruling, it will not be long,” he said.
Constitutional court judges hearing the election case estimate the case might be concluded in four months time.
Since the elections, in which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) President Peter Mutharika winner, the country has experienced regular protests led by civil society groups under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and backed MCP)and UTM Party.
Both Chakwera and Chilima are jointly challenging the presidential election results in the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe, and seeking nullification of the presidential polls.
HRDC, on the other hand, is demanding that MEC chairperson Jane Ansah, who is also a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, should resign for allegedly mismanaging the elections.
PETER MATHANYULA …UFA NDI BP
Don’t sweat the technique APM. You have failed & you’ll continue to fail as long you remain adamant. There’s no need to pretend when you don’t have solutions to this political impasse & with all due respect only Chakwera & SKC hold the key to the future of beloved Malawi. You can’t talk about dialogue when your blue painted cadets continue to petrol bombing opposition… where is the logic in that???
Mtambo should resign for mismanaging demonstrations. Demonstrations have been marred by irregularities.
kkkkkkkk yes thats true. he promised malawians peaceful demos and yet violent ones so he too must fall just now and let him honourably resign!!!!
Ichi ndichisiru kwabasi chi APM kodi chinapezeka bwanji ku Malawi. Akuona ngati a opposition akumuopa tithana naye just wait and see
Mmmmm, inu! Umphawinso ndi mavuto bwanji. Muthana naye mungatani inu kkkkk. Osandiseketsa ine kkkkkkk kkkkkkkkkkk
Man pathako panu mwava ngati iweyo ndi zitsiru zako chakwera ndi chilima simumukonda APM ,ife timamukonda komaso kumunyadira kwambiri nde mukamanyoza mudzidziwa kut ife sitingamutaye.
The response shows that the president does not want to talk then you leave him. And let us all wait for the election case and we are very happy that the matters are in courts. Never ever someone tampers with people votes in any way. You shall call on people’s wrath on your family – now it has been Jane Ansah who is suffering because of greedy and evil politicians. Never again in Malawi.
ZOKAMBILANA AYI TIDIKILE A COURT KAYE PANOPA TIZIKAMBILANA KUTI CHANI NKHANI ILI KU COURT, AKAGAMULA A COURT NDE TIKAMBILANE KOMASO AKANENA KUTI TIVOTESO PALIBE CHOKAMBILANA CHIFUKWA TIKHALA KUTI TIKUYANGANA CHITSOGOLO KUSANKHA MTSOGOLELI CHIFUKWA PAKHALA PALIBE PRESIDENT
Kkkkkk chisoni mwabweretsa umboni kukhothi kut chisankho chibwerezedwe
HOW CAN HE SET CONDITIONS AS IF HE IS PRESIDENT?
STUPID PITALA IWE SUKUZIWA ZIMENE ANTHU AKUFUNA REMOVE JANE ANSAH NGATI UKUFUNA KUTI MUDZIKO MUNO MUKHLE BATA
Anthu ake ndani?
Do you think this president is going to help Malawi, NAH! He is just there to save his position, he was the first to ask for the round table with the opposition, but in this interview it seems like that Malawi doesn’t matter to him but his position does. For the president’s worry has to be his country that is must not suffer, it is his duty to see that the country is in order, united and prosperous. APM is not that type of a president, he lacks understanding.
It is the opposition that s burning the country. It is the opposition that dragged the president and MEC to court. It is the opposition that has beef to settle with government. So yes, the president is right, let the opposition set the agenda since they are the ones with issues to settle, not APM, period. Tisatayitsanepo nthawi apa.