Amref to roll out K28bn USAID Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project in January 2023

Amref Health Africa in Malawi has disclosed that it will roll out the implementation of over USD28 million (approximately K28 billion) USAID Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project in January 2023.

The project is aimed at reducing maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality in the five high disease-burden districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Salima.

Chief of Party at Amref Malawi Office, Mariam Mangochi, said in a statement available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday that they have taken a district-led approach to address the key health challenges that are these five districts where the project is being implemented.

Mangochi said the main goal is to support Malawi Government’s efforts to reduce maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality through improved access and quality of health service delivery.

“As a project our focus is mainly on scaling up access to and use of evidence-based, quality maternal, newborn, and child health services, nutrition, water sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and malaria information services, and interventions,” she said.

In addition, Mangochi said the project is also working towards improving the capacity of public and private institutions, local organizations, and service providers to deliver quality health services.

She further said the project will increase adaptive learning and use of evidence in health programming so that mothers and children receive the quality care that they deserve.

The Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project is designed to address key challenges facing Malawi’s health sector, such as poor health outcomes in the targeted districts. Some of these poor health outcomes are a result of high poverty levels, poor demand/health-seeking behavior, poor community-facility linkages, sub-optimal service delivery, health workforce challenges, insufficient health infrastructure, poor use of data for decision-making, weak leadership, management, and governance, and a lack of essential medicines.

Amref Health Africa in Malawi is implementing the project in collaboration with six consortium partners- WaterAid, D-Tree International, Youth Wave, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM), Emmanuel International and Family Health Services (FHS).

