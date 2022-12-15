Female accountant wins K90m windfall in betting

Blantyre-based woman Donaghter Chipengule has won a K90 million windfall after playing the PremierBet Malawi Aviator game.

The 42-year-old accountant, who works for Sacranie Gow and Company law firm used K70 000 stake to win the life-changing.

Chipengule becomes the second woman to win big through Aviator game this month after Blantyre-based Dalitso Kampanje won K30 million with an initial stake of K80 last week.

During presentation ceremony at the company’s head office in Limbe, Blantyre yesterday, Chipengule said she was over the moon as the windfall would change her life for good.

“This money will completely change. I did not expect to win this much as I played the game during my free time,” she said.

On what she would do with the money, the accountant said she will use part of the money to buy a house and start business.

PremierBet Malawi affiliate and online manager Mafuno Nathundu said they were happy to see a number of people winning big through various online gaming products including Aviator.

“It is good to see someone becoming a multi-millionaire as we head towards Christmas. We hope to see more winners as the year comes to an end,” he said.

Aviator is an online game on www.premierbet.com, where an individual flies a plane while accumulating points with a minimum stake of K10.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!