Grenade explosion injures five at Dzaleka Refugee Camp

Panic and fear have engulfed Dzaleka Refugee Camp in central district of Dowa after at least five people were left injured Wednesday evening following a grenade explosion.

The Police authorities in the district have confirmed.

According to Sub-Inspector, Gladson M’bumpha, Dowa Police Station publicist, the incident happened around 7:00 pm inside the refugee camp near Dzaleka Main Market.

M’bumpha said: “It is reported that one of the victims, Butoyi Fedeli aged 54, who is a refugee leader of Burundi Community, was chatting with his secretary, Bruno Ndaishime, outside his office and that while bidding farewell to each other, Fedeli suddenly saw a person lighting matches.”

The police public relations officer said it is further reported that the person that Fedeli and his secretary, Ndaishime saw threw an object at them which they suspected to be a grenade.

The police spokesperson said it further reported that the object exploded and thundered with a loud noise and that that the two heavily suspects a fellow refugee of Rwandan origin to have done this.

“After the explosion, Fedeli fell on to the ground while bleeding. He was then thereafter rushed to Dzaleka Health Centre by well-wishers, where he was then referred to Dowa District Hospital and he said to have sustained several cuts and he had fractures on both legs he sustained.

“His secretary, Ndaishime also sustained cuts on both legs and at the back.

“Apart from Fedeli and his secretary, three other people including an 11-year-old minor who were passing by the same place while on their way to their homes also sustained various injuries and all are admitted to Dowa District Hospital,” he said.

According to M’bumpha, the police after receiving the complaint visited the scene of the suspected crime where a pin and some fragments suspected to be from a grenade were recovered.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Umoton John Peter, 42 after the suspect mentioned him as being the one behind the incident.

“We have arrested a 42-year-old man, a Hutu from Rwanda, who is expected to appear in court soon to answer grievous harm charges,” M’bumpha said.

