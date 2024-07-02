Analysis: How ACB boss Martha Chizuma protected DPP gurus from prosecution

During President Lazarus Chakwera’s tenure, Malawi has witnessed numerous achievements, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to progress and reform.

However, the success of any administration is often hindered by the effectiveness of its officials. One notable example is Martha Chizuma, the former Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), whose tenure raises significant concerns.

Chizuma served as the Director General of the ACB for three years. During this period, she failed to successfully probe any corruption or abuse of office allegations involving senior officials from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

This lack of action has been a point of frustration for many who expected a rigorous and impartial fight against corruption, regardless of political affiliations.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that Chizuma may have deliberately ignored allegations against former ruling elites due to personal connections. It is claimed that her mother is related to Francis Mphepo, the DPP Administrative Secretary.

If these allegations hold any truth, they point to a serious conflict of interest that could undermine the integrity and effectiveness of the ACB under her leadership.

Furthermore, Chizuma reportedly boasted about intentionally targeting officials within the current government. Such an approach not only suggests a biased application of justice but also raises questions about her motivations and commitment to impartiality.

An anti-corruption body must operate above partisan politics to maintain public trust and effectively combat corruption. Given these points, it is difficult to see Chizuma’s tenure as anything but a disappointment.

Chizuma had a significant opportunity to shine both on social media and in fulfilling her mandate in office, especially given the support from President Chakwera.

The current government provided her with unprecedented funding and an adequate staff complement, setting the stage for her to make substantial strides in the fight against corruption.

Unfortunately, Chizuma seemed to prioritize gaining fame over effectively carrying out her duties. This focus on personal recognition led to troubling actions, including the deliberate disclosure of confidential information to non-staffers, a clear violation of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Such breaches not only undermined the integrity of the Anti-Corruption Bureau but also compromised the trust and effectiveness necessary for a successful anti-corruption campaign.

Some of the allegations that Chizuma could have pursued but chose not to are the K145 million police food ration scandal. This case involved allegations that DPP officials, including former President Peter Mutharika, were implicated in a deal where Pioneer Investments allegedly deposited K145 million into a DPP account after securing a contract to supply food rations to the Malawi Police Service. The funds were suspected to be a kickback.

The maizegate scandal revolved around the procurement of maize from Zambia in 2017. George Chaponda, then Minister of Agriculture and a senior DPP official, was implicated in corrupt practices concerning the procurement process. Allegations included overpricing and personal profiteering.

Another one is the tractorgate scandal which involved the sale of tractors and other farm equipment that were meant to be loaned to smallholder farmers under a government scheme. Senior DPP officials were accused of diverting these resources for personal gain, depriving the intended beneficiaries.

The Cashgate scandal was another opportunity for the beleaguered former ACB boss to showcase what she portrayed on social media. Although primarily occurring during the Joyce Banda administration, some elements of the Cashgate scandal, which involved massive embezzlement of public funds, extended into the DPP era. Questions were raised about the involvement of DPP officials in continuing or covering up the corrupt practices.

Malawians have not forgotten how the DPP regime mismanaged the National Covid-19 funds. Allegations surfaced that funds meant for managing the COVID-19 pandemic were misused and embezzled by government officials, including those affiliated with the DPP.

Very fresh in people’s minds is the Cementgate scandal which is one of the notable corruption cases that emerged in Malawi, involving the alleged abuse of a duty-free import scheme by high-ranking officials and their associates including former President Peter Mutharika.

The Cementgate scandal presented an opportunity for the Bureau to demonstrate its commitment to combating high-level corruption. However, under Chizuma’s watch, these allegations were not worth pursuing.

These cases highlighted widespread corruption and the misuse of public funds by DPP officials. Chizuma’s failure to effectively pursue these cases during her tenure as the Director General of the ACB has been a significant point of contention.

Proper investigation and prosecution of these cases could have significantly bolstered the fight against corruption and demonstrated a commitment to accountability and transparency in Malawi’s governance.

Chizuma’s failure to pursue allegations against DPP officials, combined with her apparent targeting of current government officials, paints a picture of an ACB Director General more concerned with personal or political gain than with upholding justice and accountability.

In light of these issues, Chizuma could be rated as one of the least effective Director Generals in the history of the ACB. Her tenure appears to have been marked by a lack of action, possible conflicts of interest and a troubling bias.

These factors have likely hindered President Chakwera’s broader anti-corruption efforts and have done a disservice to the Malawian people, who deserve a transparent and impartial fight against corruption.

