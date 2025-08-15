ANALYSIS | In Malawi, Politics is Personal: We Vote With Our Hearts, Not Our Heads

In this article, seasonal journalist and history scholar EPHRAIM NYONDO warns politicians on the campaign trail to forget manifestos and flashy promises because in Malawi, elections are not won on policy alone. He argues that we vote for the cousin, the neighbor, the familiar face who has shared our joys and sorrows. “This is the power of chibale — kinship, trust, reciprocity, and social obligation — the invisible hand shaping our democracy. In a country where survival often depends on people, not policies, development is personal, and loyalty trumps manifesto. If you want to understand Malawian elections, forget the campaign speeches — watch the bonds that bind our communities.”

Every election season in Malawi, we hear the same promises: better roads, more jobs, cheap fertilizer, better hospitals. Politicians talk about policies, manifestos, and development plans. But when the day comes to stand in the voting booth, the truth is that most Malawians do not vote because of the best policy. They vote because of chibale — kinship ties, trust, reciprocity, and the deep social obligations that bind our society together.

This is what political scientist Göran Hyden calls the “economy of affection” — a way of life where people’s choices are shaped more by personal relationships than by laws, market logic, or textbook economic theories.

Why Chibale Matters More Than Policy

In our villages and towns, life is built on relationships. When times are hard, it is not government policy that brings you a bag of maize; it’s your cousin from town. When a child falls sick, you do not quote the health budget; you call your uncle who works at the clinic. When there’s a funeral, neighbors contribute what they can — money, maize, firewood — not because there’s a state law, but because it’s the right thing to do.

This is why, come election day, many Malawians feel a stronger obligation to vote for one of our own than for the candidate with the smartest development plan. If a politician is from our area, speaks our language, or is related to someone we know, we believe they will remember us when it matters.

Examples We See Every Election

In Mzimba , a candidate from the area can count on home support, even if they have no track record, because “ndi mwana wa kumudzi kwathu”.

, a candidate from the area can count on home support, even if they have no track record, because “ndi mwana wa kumudzi kwathu”. In Nsanje , a politician who attends local weddings, funerals, and football matches is seen as “our person” — and that loyalty is rewarded at the ballot box.

, a politician who attends local weddings, funerals, and football matches is seen as “our person” — and that loyalty is rewarded at the ballot box. In Lilongwe, a party leader who shares ethnic ties with the majority of the constituency often gets the bulk of the vote, regardless of their national development policy.

The Power of Reciprocity and Trust

In the economy of affection, relationships work like an unwritten contract: “You help me now, I will help you later.”

When a politician helps a community with a borehole, pays school fees for a local child, or gives maize to elders during hunger season, they create a bond. The community feels morally bound to “return the favor” by voting for them — even if another candidate has better national policies.

This is why political rallies in Malawi often look more like family gatherings than policy debates. People don’t just come to hear the manifesto — they come to see a familiar face, shake hands, and be reminded, “He is one of us.”

What This Means for Our Democracy

Some people see this as a weakness — that Malawians are voting based on personal ties rather than big-picture development. But it’s also a reflection of our reality. In a country where the formal economy does not reach everyone, and where government services are often unreliable, people rely on social networks for survival. Trust is built person-to-person, not policy-to-person.

This means that capitalism, with its focus on markets and contracts, does not fully explain how Malawi works. Here, development is deeply personal. Policy alone cannot win an election — you must win the heart first.

The Challenge Ahead

If Malawi is to move toward issue-based voting, our leaders must not only design good policies but also earn trust in the way our society understands it — through genuine connection, reciprocity, and showing up for people when it matters. Until then, chibale will continue to be the invisible hand that guides our democracy.

In Malawi, we do not just vote with our heads. We vote with our hearts — and with the deep belief that those we choose will remember us because we remembered them.

