Analysis: K5m lost, pictures taken and circulated carelessly, who is being held accountable for these unprofessional acts?

The recent findings from the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others have raised several troubling questions about the professionalism and accountability of those involved in the aftermath of the crash.

Two major issues have come to the forefront: the disappearance of approximately K5 million from the wreckage and the unauthorized sharing of photos of the deceased Chilima. These incidents reveal a disturbing level of negligence, unprofessional conduct, and a lack of accountability.

1. Disappearance of Money: The first issue at hand is the reported disappearance of K5 million from the wreckage of the plane. This raises serious questions about the handling of evidence and the integrity of those tasked with overseeing the crash site. How could such a significant sum of money vanish without trace from a secure scene? Who was in charge of securing the crash site, and why was the scene not properly safeguarded to prevent theft or tampering with evidence?

The absence of an explanation or accountability for this theft suggests a serious lapse in the professionalism and duty of the officers involved in the investigation and the preservation of the site.

2. Unauthorized Sharing of Photos: Secondly, it was revealed that some officers took photos of Vice-President Chilima’s body and shared them online without authorization. This is a clear violation of ethical standards and privacy laws. The dignity of the deceased and the privacy of their families were flagrantly disregarded by those responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the investigation and ensuring respect for the victims. The leak of such images is not only deeply disrespectful but also raises concerns about the competence and integrity of the officers involved in the post-crash operations.

Who Should Be Held Accountable? Both of these issues point to a significant failure in the oversight and accountability mechanisms that should have been in place. The disappearance of money from the wreckage and the leaking of sensitive photographs are not isolated incidents—they reflect systemic failures in the handling of the crash site and the investigation.

The question remains: who is being held accountable for these unprofessional actions? It is clear that senior authorities, including those in the police, military, and other relevant government departments, must answer for the lapses in both the security of the crash site and the conduct of their subordinates. The officers involved in these actions must be investigated, and if found guilty, face appropriate disciplinary measures, including possible criminal charges for theft, tampering with evidence, and violations of privacy.

Conclusion: The Chilima plane crash tragedy has highlighted deep flaws in the professionalism of the officials entrusted with managing the aftermath of such a significant event. The disappearance of K5 million and the unauthorized distribution of photographs are both serious breaches of duty, and there must be accountability at all levels.

The failure to take swift and decisive action in holding the responsible parties accountable not only undermines the integrity of the investigation but also erodes public trust in the authorities. It’s high time that those responsible for these lapses are held to account to ensure that such unprofessional conduct never happens again.

