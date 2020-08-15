Analyst raps State House for including districts of origin on presidential appointees

State House has yet again stirred debate for disclosing districts of origin for the people President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed to various portfolios on Saturday.

Chakwera has appointed a number of people to take up salivating positions at the State House.

And in an attempt to demonstrate that the appointments are impartial and beyond regional and ethnic considerations, announcement included districts of origin for the appointees.

But this has not amused some quarters who are questioning the rationale behind the inclusion of such information.

A governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali argues that there was no need to include the districts of origin in the appointments.

“Otherwise, one would be compelled to ask the Tonse government to release the district of origin of all those it has appointed including the Cabinet since they assumed power. I see that, by including districts of origins, they are trying to prove that there is none from Lilongwe and there is equal representation between centre and south and a representation from the North. By doing so, they think they are dismissing allegations that the Chakwera regime is promoting Lilongwelisation,”says Munthali.

The governance expert warns the Tonse government that this may backfire if the bigger picture is brought into equation.

Munthali emphasizes that by including districts of origin on such appointments, Chakwera is indirectly communicating that where one comes from matters a lot in public appointments, which runs counter to his merit and competence based gospel he has all along preached.

“While ensuring that there has to be some fair regional inclusion based primarily on competence and merit, it is not necessary to indicate the district of origins of the appointees.

“This would only manage to ignite tribalistic consciousness amongst an already divided country. Most importantly, when individuals are appointed to public positions they are there not to serve their districts of origin but rather the entire country,” stresses Munthali.

But State House Director of Communication and Executive Assistant to the President, Pastor Sean Kampondeni, has defended the President, saying this demonstrates that the new government is keen to ensuring that every Malawian is given equal opportunity in public appointments without considering their tribe and district of origin.

