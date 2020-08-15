Police nab Nigerian, 2 Pakistans in drug syndicate crackdown

August 15, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested a Nigerian, a Pakistani  national and the country’s citizen in a drug syndicate crackdown, Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has confirmed.

Minister Chimwendo Banda(L): Police to bust the drug ring

Chimwendo Banda said the law enforcers are on an operation to curb the growing syndicate of illegal and dangerous drugs business in the country.

In the crackdown, police arrested  Nigerian Chriss Ndubuisi Fargusow Osigwelemu, Malawian Erick Mumba, Pakistan nationals Muhammed Imran and Muhammed Manga.

Minister Chimwendo Banda said the arrests made in Kanengo and Kawale townships mark the beginning of the war against illicit drugs.

He said drug abuse in the major cities has worsened, stressing that government will end the malpractice.

There are concerns of  unscrupulous Nigerians in drug peddling in the capital Lilongwe

Reports of people smuggling drugs outside Malawi are increasing. Of late, foreigners and Malawian young women have been arrested while trying to export illegal drugs.

Centre for Peace and Security (CPS) executive director Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa (retired) said the problem of illicit drugs is compounded with the Malawi Police Service failing in public security and the Immigration letting in shady foreigners with criminal backgrounds.

1
How can it work when kulikulu komweko one is using

2 hours ago
