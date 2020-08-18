Analyst tips Chakwera not to be ‘trial and error’ leader
A political scientist from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), Mustapha Hussein, has advised President Lazarus Chakwera against being a “trial and error” type of a leader by rescinding decisions passed on to the public for the sake of pleasing some quarters of society.
Since Chakwera’s triumph in the court-sanctioned June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, the Malawi leader has made two major u-turns following public outcry.
“Rescinding decising passed to the public for the sake of pleasing some quarters of the public is not good for the nation,” pointed out Hussein.
Following a public outcry which included women activists, President Chakwera renamed the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare to Ministry of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare.
The second scenario was just last week where religious bodies demanded reversal of COVID-19 guidelines which restricted any gathering to not more than 10.
After the pressure from those bodies, Government quickly bowed down.
But Hussein advised President Chakwera’s led- administration to consult widely before reaching decisions.
“Government should be thorough and systematic in making decision because decisions makes
policies so there is need for wider consultation before decision is made because we are in democratic society,” he said.
The university professor urged government to be decisive.
There is nothing wrong with trial and error because the new government is trying to avoid the mistakes that the UDF and DPP governments made since they took over from Dr. Banda. The mistakes they made are costly and Bingu tried to correct most of them but he messed up during his second term. Bingu became so arrogant that he made a lot of enemies within Malawi and outside Malawi. In the end Malawi suffered unprecedented fuel shortages among other things. This led to the collapse of businesses. I do not think that the errors can grossly affect Malawi as… Read more »
I totally agree. Is the VP part of these decisions? Take your time and team work will reduce these u-turns
Foseki
What shit are you talking about. He is President of the people. Your so called polofesa was good at stealing money only. I hear you are also involved in some dodgy deals.
That is the more reason the guys needs too many advisors to advise him..Atupele already said he is a leaner and would go into government as an apprentice. Imagine he is hiring old people from retirement saying they will help him reform the civil service yet they are the same people who messed up the civil service before they left. If they did correct things we should not have been talking of a rotten civil service.
In his Augral speech he did say he is going to be a Listening President