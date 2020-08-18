Man dies of ‘sexual sweetness’: Malawi Police say prostitute committed no crime for being too sweet

August 18, 2020 Thumbiko Nyirongo -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

A 35-year-old  highly sex-hungry man collapsed and died while romping  a prostitute who doused him with “sexual sweetness” in Phalombe district,  Malawi Police Service has confirmed.

Mandied after having marathon sex with prostitute which was ‘too sweet’ to handle

Phalombe Police Station spokesperson, Innocent Moses has identified the deceased as Charles Majawa, who hails from Matepwe Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaduya in the district.

According to Moses, the incident occurred on Monday night around 09:40 hours and no foul play has been suspected.

“Majawa is said to have hooked a sex worker within the trading center and booked a room to quench his libido.  But he ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act,” confirmed Moses.

The sex worker notified her friends about the tragedy and later reported the matter to police.

The police and medical general practitioner from Migowi Health Center viewed the body and confirmed death.

His examination revealed that death was due to excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rapture.

He  died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness.

Police said  the sex worker will not be prosecuted because she committed no crime by being too sweet for the man.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jesta
Jesta
2 hours ago

Always wondered why men from the north rush to marry here lol. Especially the lawyers. Ok ok ndakumvetsetsani bola osaphulitsa mitsempha.

0
Reply
Operation Eradication
Operation Eradication
2 hours ago

Malawi and chigololo ayi ndithu.

0
Reply
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
2 hours ago

I want the number of that prostitute, l want to hook her up with Dr Laz and Chilima. Tikufuna rerun of elections basi.

0
Reply
Joshua
Joshua
2 hours ago

Mzathu waona Nyekhwe ….

0
Reply
Che Jika
Che Jika
2 hours ago

The offence of Sweetness Sexual Harm(SSH)

0
Reply
good
good
2 hours ago

Does Migowi have a pathologist

0
Reply
Robert Mugabe
Robert Mugabe
2 hours ago

Hey! Too much excess love ooh!

0
Reply
ernest
ernest
3 hours ago

Kumwaimwa manyong’omeza.. May his soul rest in peace.

0
Reply
henry
henry
3 hours ago

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK Apa ndiye timati yalakwa.

0
Reply
Mngoni
Mngoni
3 hours ago

Kkkkkkkkk koma maliro enawa ngoseketsa bwanji

0
Reply
shares
10
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Susan Dossi dumps DPP, opts for UTM over MCP in Tonse Alliance

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West, Susan Dossi, has  dumped the erastwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and defected to...

Close