Susan Dossi dumps DPP, opts for UTM over MCP in Tonse Alliance
Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West, Susan Dossi, has dumped the erastwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and defected to UTM Party which is in the governing Tonse Alliance.
Dossi, who won as an independent legislator but joined DPP, announced her defection to UTM on Tuesday afternoon at Chapananga Community Day Secondary School.
“I am now a member of UTM Party,” said Dossi.
Dossi, a daughter of veteran politician and former minister Moses Dossi, said she has been lured to join UTM because of its sound leadership and transformation agenda led by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.
She said the decision to defect is in line with the wishes of her constituents.
“My constituents have aksed me to join UTM because the party is gaining ground in the Lower Shire,” she said.
Dossi has been welcomed by the party's Publicity Secretary Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga and Director of Political Affairs Anitta Kalinde.
MCP please be careful with what UTM is doing. They are preparing for the next elections and they want to eliminate dpp in the south. Chilima is dangerous and power hungry.
Dyera basi and these MPs who dump their parties must be removed using section 65. The section is still valid but the speaker was tied because the Attorney General is also a legal advisor of both the Executive Arm and The Legislature or Parliament. If Chakwera is to live by his words he must ensure that section 65 is respected as well. He recently talked of bad laws and what the defectors are doing is bad. Just because dpp lost basi they dump it? Let them go for a by-election. Yes dpp was bad and these people are the ones… Read more »
Just say greed has led me to UTM. Ever wondered why ruling party mps dont go to the opposition? Stupid thinking tells development comes from being associated with ruling side
As much as I like UTM leadership BUT I’m NOT a fan of political nomadic, Lucius Banda said this correctly that I can not go to bed yellow & work up the following morning blue thar means something is amiss or is wrong. The people of this constituency knew about UTM but they liked DPP for reasons I don’t know. Now the lady MP can not like that she had consulted efficiently to the electorates. Now these people have been cheated so this is not good.
I for one I don’t like what is happening now. Though I am a staunch supporter of Tonse, this trend of some individuals ditching there parties and joining others, is nasty. Nkhalani kumene muliko. Anzanu avutika kumenya nkondo Kuti agwetse Goliath, atagwetsa kale ndipamene mzibwera. Where were you pantawi yimene yija?Nanunso a Tonse muli.aaaah basic tiwalandire. Shame on you. A DPP akubwera NDI litsilo basic inuyo muli mweeeeee kukamwa mukuona Ngati zilibwino. Ok tiyeni.we the electorate tikukuziwani kichenjera kwanu. Samalani. Tizakugwetsani
HRDC more work on section 65.
then sunnity can prevail among political prostitutes ..
Yayambika… chilima 2025 boma
We need Activation of Section 65.
does not affect independent mps like Dosi. Only if she belong to a party that SPONSORED her into parliament.
Not now I think, let people leave the deadwood DPP then we will activate the section 65 of yours. Mutha ngati Chikwati Aunt Tio!
Independent sapanga Cross floor ma cadet mwatani. Otherwise she would have already crossed the floor from Independent to chipani cha madala a.kachaso aja
