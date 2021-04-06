Analysts accuse volleyball, netball associations of Malawi of sleeping on duty

Officials from the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) have been accused of sleeping on duty, arguing that disciplines like volleyball and netball could be the first to start ahead of football.

Senior and seasoned sports journalist Mphatso Malidadi said government’s order of gatherings of not more than fifty people should not have been an issue with netball, volleyball and other disciplines.

Malidadi was speaking on Times Radio on Monday night in a programme called Times Sports 360 which was hosted by Peter Fote. He said unlike football which may fetch more than twenty people just for one team to face another, volleyball and netball can have just thirty people as a total from both sides that are competing. Tennis and boxing are other disciplines which could have started by now, according to Malidadi.

“I wonder what these other associations are doing. They are busy sleeping instead of pushing and planning for restart of their games.

“We should congratulate FAM for trying their best. They produced a blue print and a road map. NAM is numb, doing very little. VAM is very silent. Netball can be played with less than fifty people from both sides. Now they have been overtaken by football which calls for more people from competing sides,” remarked Malidadi.

Echoing Malidadi’s sentiments, former Mighty Wanderers defender Ojuku Malunga said associations for other sporting disciplines should wake up from their slumber and see their games played.

“Let netball return, let tennis, darts and chess return. What are they waiting for? We want netball back so that the national team remains strong,” said Malunga.

Recently, NAM president Khungikire Matiya said they were waiting for government to order restart of sports in the country. But the two analysts argue that there is need to push and have netball started within the fifty people gathering restriction.

