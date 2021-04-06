Police arrest mother over missing albino baby

April 6, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested mother to the missing baby with albinism as investigations into the matter continues.

Police say they have also arrested the grand-father of the child.

According to National police spokesperson James Kadazera, the two are the mother to the missing baby Caroline Saziwa and her father in-law.

This arrest brings the number of total arrests to five after three other suspects were arrested last week just days after the baby went missing.

Kadazera has indicated that investigations are still underway to find the baby.

Reacting to the investigations the Chief Executive Officer for Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa expressed satisfaction with the arrests.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pa Nyasaland
Pa Nyasaland
6 hours ago

How far are you with the case of Roman Catholic Priest who was involved in Alabino spelling body parts

0
Reply
Mzakwacha Nixon's
Mzakwacha Nixon's
2 hours ago
Reply to  Pa Nyasaland

Good,
This is long time and courts are quite.Someone,I remember,mentioned Ntaba,unfortunately,it’s quite.
There are many issues that need clarity.
Can concerned court official or any citizen who has knowledge on this matter tell us where this issue stands….plus that of someone who died in Police custody.please !!
Regards,
DURBAN
KwaZulu NaTaL.
+27724922299
[email protected]

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ministry of Health overwhelmed with turn up for Covid-19 vaccine

Officials from the Ministry of Health say they are now overwhelmed with the turn up for Covid-19 vaccine across the...

Close