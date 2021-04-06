Police arrest mother over missing albino baby

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested mother to the missing baby with albinism as investigations into the matter continues.

Police say they have also arrested the grand-father of the child.

According to National police spokesperson James Kadazera, the two are the mother to the missing baby Caroline Saziwa and her father in-law.

This arrest brings the number of total arrests to five after three other suspects were arrested last week just days after the baby went missing.

Kadazera has indicated that investigations are still underway to find the baby.

Reacting to the investigations the Chief Executive Officer for Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa expressed satisfaction with the arrests.

