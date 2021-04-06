Ministry of Health overwhelmed with turn up for Covid-19 vaccine

April 6, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Officials from the Ministry of Health say they are now overwhelmed with the turn up for Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

A Lilongwe-based woman gets her jab while Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo looks on-pic by Lisa Kadango

Deputy Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health Dr Kaponda Masiye says the overwhelming turn out of people to get COVID-19 vaccination shows people understands the need to fight the disease as opposed to fears that some sections wanted to instill in people.

Masiye was speaking at the Bingu National Stadium where sports personalities led by former Flames midfielder Chancy ‘Vinny’ Gondwe turned up to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, people with various disabilities are being assured of being treated as a priority when they go to get their jab at Covid-19 vaccination centres.

The assurance comes as administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine continues across the country.

Currently, health authorities have managed to administer about a third of the 512,000 doses that the country has received since early last month.

According to Secretary for Health, Charles Mwansambo, since there is  no door-to-door inoculation exercise,  people with various disabilities would have to present themselves at designated centres for their jabs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Samba
Samba
2 hours ago

Nanga bwanji Madera ena azaumoyo anafikako kamozi osaonekaso. Pomwe anthu amafuna alandire katemerayu

0
Reply
666 Nyanga
666 Nyanga
5 hours ago

Akuopa kumela nyanga a malawi, only about 9000 were given dzulo. Lelo it will be about 12,000. Overwheming response ilikuti?

-2
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
16 die in Easter road accidents –  Malawi Police

Malawi Police say 16 people have been killed in 121 road accidents across the country over the Easter period. Deputy...

Close