Ministry of Health overwhelmed with turn up for Covid-19 vaccine

Officials from the Ministry of Health say they are now overwhelmed with the turn up for Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

Deputy Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health Dr Kaponda Masiye says the overwhelming turn out of people to get COVID-19 vaccination shows people understands the need to fight the disease as opposed to fears that some sections wanted to instill in people.

Masiye was speaking at the Bingu National Stadium where sports personalities led by former Flames midfielder Chancy ‘Vinny’ Gondwe turned up to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, people with various disabilities are being assured of being treated as a priority when they go to get their jab at Covid-19 vaccination centres.

The assurance comes as administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine continues across the country.

Currently, health authorities have managed to administer about a third of the 512,000 doses that the country has received since early last month.

According to Secretary for Health, Charles Mwansambo, since there is no door-to-door inoculation exercise, people with various disabilities would have to present themselves at designated centres for their jabs.

