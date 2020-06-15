Analysts calls for sports development policies

Soccer analysts in the country have said government should simply put in place sound development policies for sports other than concentrating on two football teams.

The sentiments come after President Peter Mutharika laid foundation stones for the construction of stadia for Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre on Saturday, a move others think is a campaign gimmick by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

Former Be Forward Wanderers chairperson, Humpreys Mvula, says government should soften up for the private sector to venture into sports development.

“Tax payer’s money should not be used to benefit only two clubs. There are several teams worried with their own problems. They will definitely be wondering why only two clubs have been given buses on top of stadia.

“These two teams will not just be playing against each other. There should be government policies that enable the private sector to be wooed into sponsoring sports,” Mvula said on Radio Islam on Monday morning.

Former Nyasa Big Bullets General Secretary, Higger Mkandawire, echoed Mvula’s sentiments.

“We cherish what the president has done but what we can ask is that government should set policies that will develop sports in general. The Ministry of Sports should analyse problems faced by the sports fraternity and find means of curbing them through sound policies coming from the Malawi parliament,” Mkandawire said.

Boxing promoters have also added their voice on the need by government to look at all sporting disciplines, including boxing, as important. The promoters say they wonder why government does not consider buying boxing rings despite being asked several times.

One Lilongwe based promoter, Keba Innusa, says government should look at boxers and boxing promoters as Malawians as well.

“We hear government will be building stadia for Bullets and Wanderers but nothing for boxing. We wonder what wrong we did to government. Those stadia will cost a lot of money but for us, the cost of tyres for only one bus promised to those clubs is equivalent to one ring. Boxers have put Malawi on the map. Boxers like Anisha Bashir, Isaac Chilemba and others have international belts,” lamented Innusa on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Monday morning.

