World’s law professors and academics condemn Executive assault on Malawi Judiciary

We, law professors and academics from around the world, note the judgments of the High Court  of Malawi sitting as a Constitutional Court and of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, which held that the presidential election held on 21 May 2019 was marred by unlawful and unconstitutional actions and irregularities, and therefore that there must be a fresh presidential election. These judgments also provided guidance on the standard to be used when determining the winner of a presidential election.

Law expert Danwood Chirwa: One of the signatories
Prof Mtende Mhango: One of the signatories

We note that all parties, including the government, had previously committed, and are under a legal obligation, to respect determinations of the courts.

We are deeply concerned about coordinated attempts by the government to undermine the judiciary, including statements by President Peter Mutharika falsely accusing the judiciary of having staged a coup against his government and claiming that Parliament is supreme in Malawi, and an attempt by the government to repeal the two judgments via Parliament.

We are extremely concerned that the Chief Secretary to the Cabinet has issued a public notice and written personal letters to the Chief Justice, Mr Andrew Nyirenda, SC, and Justice of Appeal Mr Edward Twea, SC, ordering them to take leave pending their retirement and intimating that the President will appoint a new Chief Justice.

These actions constitute an unprecedented assault on judicial independence in Malawi. We hereby condemn them in the strongest terms.

We note that all judges in Malawi are by law guaranteed tenure until they reach the age of 65. We note that Chief Justice Nyirenda is due to retire on 31 December 2021 and Justice Twea on 31 April 2021. We also note that the conditions of service for judges in Malawi provide that leave is optional. Hence, no judge can be forced to take leave at any time of their judicial tenure. Moreover, the Chief Secretary has no legal authority to direct Chief Justice Nyirenda and Justice Twea to take leave.

We call upon the government of Malawi to uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism and to respect all court judgments. The government must refrain from attacking individual judges and from undermining the judiciary.

Signed

  1. Migai Akech, Professor of Law, University of Nairobi
  2. Philip Alston, John Norton Pomeroy Professor, New York University School of Law
  3. Kevin Bampton, former Professor of Law and Secretary to the 1994 Malawi ConstitutionCommittee
  4. Chikosa Banda, Senior Lecturer, University of Malawi
  5. John Barker, former Lecturer of Law, University of Malawi, Director of Cambridge Governance Labs and Fellow of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law, University of Cambridge
  6. Christine Bell, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Edinburgh
  7. Edwin Bikundo, Senior Lecturer, Griffiths University
  8. Roger Burridge, Emeritus Professor, University of Warwick
  9. Lilian Chenwi, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  10. Enoch Chilemba, Lecturer, University of Malawi
  11. Danwood Chirwa, Professor and Dean of Law, University of Cape Town
  12. Hugh Corder, Emeritus Professor of Law and former Dean of Law, University of CapeTown
  13. Peter Danchin, Professor of Law, University of Maryland
  14. Surya Deva, Associate Professor of Law, City University of Hong Kong
  15. Jacques de Ville, Professor and Dean of Law, University of the Western Cape
  16. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leone Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance, Universityof Cape Town
  17. Wesahl Domingo, Associate Professor of Law and Head of the School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  18. Donald F Donovan, Partner, Debevoise& Plimpton, Adjunct Professor, New York University School of Law
  19. Solomon Ebobrah, Professor and former Dean of Law, Niger Delta University
  20. Hiroshige Fujii, Assistant Professor of International Law, University of Utsunomiya, Japan
  21. Yash Ghai, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Hong Kong
  22. James Gathii, Wing-Tat Lee Chair of International Law and Professor of Law, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law
  23. Avinash Govender, Professor and Dean of Law, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University
  24. Michelo Hansungule, Professor of Law, University of Pretoria
  25. Christof Heyns, Professor and Former Dean, University of Pretoria
  26. Laurence Juma, Professor of Law, Deputy Dean, Rhodes University
  27. Evance Kalula, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town
  28. Garton Kamchedzera, Associate Professor & former Dean of Law, University of Malawi
  29. Fidelis Kanyongolo, Associate Professor & former Dean of Law, University of Malawi
  30. Pamela Katz, Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, New York University
  31. Jonathan Klaaren, Professor of Law and former Head of the School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
  32. Heinz Klug, Evjue-Bascom Professor of Law and Director of the Global Legal Studies Centre, University of Wisconsin Law School
  33. Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law, University ofStellenbosch
  34. Musavengana Machaya, Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University
  35. Sunduzwayo Madise, Dean of Law, University of Malawi
  36. Tshepo Madlingozi, Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
  37. Bernadette Malunga, Lecturer, University of Malawi
  38. Mtende Mhango, Professor and Dean of Law, National University of Lesotho
  39. Tiyanjana Maluwa, H Laddie Montague Chair in Law & Professor of Law andInternational Affairs, Penn State University
  40. Melvin Mbao, Emeritus Professor and former Dean of Law, University of the North-West
  41. Christopher Mbazira, Professor and Principal of the School of Law, University of Makerere
  42. Benyam Dawit Mezmur, Professor of Law and Deputy Dean, University of the WesternCape
  43. Tshepo Mongalo, Professor of Law and Head of the Department of Law, Monash University South Africa
  44. Admark Moyo, Senior Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University
  45. Chantelle G Moyo, Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University
  46. John Mubangizi, Professor and Dean of Law, University of the Free State
  47. George Mukundi, Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Cape Town
  48. Owen Murozvi, Lecturer, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
  49. Christina Murray, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town
  50. Valentine Mutatu, Lecturer and Head of Public Law, Midlands State University
  51. Makau Mutua, SUNY Distinguished Professor and the Floyd H and Linda Hurst Faculty Scholar, School of Law, University at Buffalo
  52. Lea Mwambene, Professor and Deputy Dean of Law, University of the Western Cape
  53. Jayan Nayar, Associate Professor of Law, University of Warwick
  54. Caroline Ncube,DST/NRF SARChI Research Chair in Intellectual Property, Innovationand Development, University of Cape Town
  55. Mwiza Nkhata, former Associate Professor and Dean of Law, University of Malawi
  56. Clement Ng’ong’ola, Professor of Law, University of Botswana
  57. Enyinna Nwauche, Professor of Law, Nelson Mandela School of Law, University of Fort Hare
  58. Desmond Oriakhogba, Lecturer, University of Benin, Nigeria
  59. Abdul Paliwala, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Warwick
  60. Geo Quinot, Professor of Law, University of Stellenbosch
  61. Henry Richardson, Professor of Law, Temple University School of Law
  62. Theunis Roux, Professor of Law, University of New South Wales
  63. Sharifah Sekalala, Associate Professor, University of Warwick
  64. Issa Shivji, Emeritus Professor of Public Law, University of Dar es Salaam
  65. Nicola Smit, Professor and Dean of Law, University of Stellenbosch
  66. James Tsabora, Senior Lecturer, University of Zimbabwe
  67. Ben Twinomugisha, Professor of Law, University of Makerere
  68. Andrew Williams, Professor of Law, University of Warwick

#BetterMW
Guest
#BetterMW

Nowhere is it written that you will be president till you die. A jury of your peers has convicted you, and landed on you big time. Zamanyazi!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Our professor president is clueless, look real professors of law around the world are condemning his actions.Peter Munthalika resign please.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

I just can’t figure out how APM and Muhara will face their friends lawyers from around the world and how particularly him Mutharika will face other heads of states.
Muhara, a judge of High Court on secondment at OPC, his contract expired on the 1st of December 2019, yet he is busy forcing others to go on leave.
Shameless Thieves!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Martin
Guest
Martin

Where and how did Peter Muntharika got his professorship? Should we say politics is a game of savages or is it that politics, money and power corrupts and blind even those that are regarded as intelligent? Mluzi was bad and a savage but never stooped so low as this old idiot that has disgraced our nation to this point. A good leader is someone who take advice from anybody and everybody then blend those with his own knowledge and wisdom there-after come up with a masterpiece decision not noise from Street vendors like Mchacha and Ben Phiri. Remember, the team… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Namulondola Njira
Guest
Namulondola Njira

I beg to differ with these people and some looking at their countries are worse. First of all , let us stop this nonsense to think that judges or lawyers are supreme thinkers. Secondly, they have to know that there is what we call “ Judgement errors “ and in any democratic nations people are free criticise. Not all can have the same opinion. The evidence is based on appeals that take places in courts, as well as the reversal of Supreme Court rulings by lower courts, which indicates judgement errors and not all having same opinion. We know law… Read more »

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lameki
Guest
Lameki

A group of the Chirwas, Mhangos, Madise,Kanyongolo,Nkhata and the Moyos with a bunch of non existent white names. Created Dzana to annoy government.munya muwona. One way or another we are cleansing the judiciary of nepotism. Nomore wakwithu. Nyirenda is going one way or another. The whole judiciary only Tumbukas? Nyekhwe basi

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

Another grouping of Tumbukas. Ha ha ha atumbuka mwatikwana. Nepotistic mentality. The problem of nepotism in Malawi starts from the north the other tribes play catch up. This is why kamuzu didnt develop that place.ungrateful sons of bitches. Muwona Nyekhwe basi. Mabvi wanyoko Nyirenda and company

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi citizen
Guest
Malawi citizen

Kodi amaziyambiranji nawonso? This is embarrassing. See the reaction from world. Shame to our government

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Robateu
Guest
Robateu

Osh..Lots of signatures of real professors, not pulofesa!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Boma lenileni
Guest
Boma lenileni

apa pakhora……

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
