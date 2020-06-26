Analysts credit Chilima as architect for Malawi ‘change’ and Tonse victory

Vice President Dr Salous Chilima’s campaign and marketing prowess has significantly contributed to vote success of Dr Lazarous Chakwera and opposition Tonse alliance the court-sanctioned fresh presidential polls, commentators have said.

Unofficial results indicate Chakwera is headed for victory but Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to announce official results as the electoral body is still scrutinising the votes from each polling station.

Political commentator Humpreys Mvula, a former strategist of United Democratic Front (UDF) said Chilima has contributed signfincantly to Chakwera’s victory, bringing thefor former ruling Malawi Congress Part (MCP) into government after 26 years in opposition.

” The Tonse aliance worked in unity as a team. They spread across the country canvassing for votes. But Chilima stands out as his marketing skills made the alliance and Chakwera look more attractive to voters in all regions of the country,” said Mvula, who is analysing the elections on Times TV from national tally centre in Blantyre.

Mvula said it is clear that Chilima has added majority of the one million votes he amassed in 2019 to Chakwera’s votes to cement the alliance victory.

” Those who voted for Chilima in the whole Northern region, in Ntcheu, Blantyre and other parts of the Southern region has overwhelmingly voted for Chakwera this time. His supporters have faith in him and listened to him,” he said.

Another commentator Makhumbo Munthali said Chilima and Chakwera complimented their campaign strategies very well.

” While Chakwera focused much on consolidating the MCP votes in the central region and other parts of the country, Chilima criss-crossed the country in the Eastern region, Southern region, northern region persuading his supporters and other undecided voters to vote for Chakwera,” he said.

Munthali said former president Joyce Banda also played a big role to reduce DPP and UDF impact in the eastern region, especially in Zomba.

“The Tonse alliance leaders worked as a family and knew what they were doing. Malawains are hopeful that the unity will continue as they govern the country,” said Munthali.

Many people on social media have also commented that Chilima mesmerised Malawians by his campaign skills, energy and bravery when he took Mutharika, the DPP and former President Bakili Muluzi head on, his charisma and passion when he walked with supporters from Ndirande to Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to close the campaign.

In 2014, Chilima helped DPP with campaign as running mate to win the elections from the oppostion before he was sidelined towards end of the term forcing him leave DPP in 2018 and form UTM.

