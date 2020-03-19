Analysts tip UTM-MCP to harmonise their manifesto: Alliance launches   in Lilongwe

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are launching the electoral alliance they have formed in preparation for the forthcoming fresh presidential election slated for May 19, 2020 as governance and political analysts have urged leaders to harmonise their party manifestos.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and MCP presidential hopeful Lazraus Chakwera together with leaders of six other parties will sign the alliance agreement and unveil who will be the torchbearer for the alliance.

Before the signing ceremony, MCP and UTM supporters have been marching from the Civo Stadium to Kamuzu Institute of Sports where political party leaders will address supporters.

MCP and UTM party spokesperson said the leaders will be making a solemn pledge to Malawians.

After the launch, MCP and UTM will be holding joint rallies to present to the nation their alliance vision and a concrete plan for a developed, progressive and united Malawi that citizens can all be proud of, with a firm commitment to all Malawians on how, together, they will build on the solid foundations laid to take Malawi to the next level.

Governance and political analyst Henry Chingaipe has said it will be important to get policy and programme coherence in the alliance.

“If this alliance should win, Malawians will want to see one cohesive government not two political parties pulling things in different directions,” Chingaipe said.

Adding his voice, another governance analyst Makhumbo Munthali said failure to harmonise their manifestos is recipe for disaster especially when they are in government.

“I would suggest they engage an expert to facilitate an honest conversation and review of their two manifesto and then allow them to prioritise what they would collectively do in the first five years. And they produce a working joint document or manifesto which shoud be used throughout the campaign,” said Munthali.

He pointed out that while UTM and MCP have some similarities they also have some differences on certain issues.

“Otherwise I don’t think the two manifestos should be implemented wholesome,” he said.

Munthali said it is critical that beside hem simply agreeing to go into alliance to dislodge DPP, they must also be clear on the policy direction they want to take Malawi forward.

“This requires them to soberly review their 2019 manifesto and prioritise the key issues that they want to champion during and beyond fresh election.

“Such a harmonisation would ensure there are no contradictions in the delivery of campaign messages. It would also help in managing expectations by supporters from both parties,” said Munthali.

He said the harmonised 2020 MCP-UTM document would also act as a “social accountability” tool which the citizens would use later – if they win the election – to hold them accountable.

The governance analyst also said the harmonised manifesto should also apply to governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) electoral alliance.

