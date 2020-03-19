Ndizotheka: 2020 TNM Super League heralds endless possibilities

The 2020 Super League season will aim to connect soccer fans to great opportunities that the country offers socially and economically, the long-term sponsor TNM Plc has said ahead of the official kick-off on Saturday in Blantyre.

The theme for 2020 is Ndizotheka or “It is possible”.

Explaining the rationale behind the 2020 Season’s theme, TNM Plc Head of Brand and Communications Louis Chipofya said the integrated mobile telecoms network and ICT services provider would like to use the Super League as a gateway to unleashing endless possibilities and potentials.

“We realize that football touches many lives, and in different ways. In 2020, we are looking at the league providing a platform for engaging people socially and economically,” he said.

He added; “For example, those in the media can plug into the league for content advertising opportunities, those in retail trade can take advantage of actual games to bring their products closer to fans, and in the social sector, an opportunity will be provided to raise awareness on national causes such as is the case this year whereby we would like to use the opening game and subsequent ones as a medium to spread knowledge on how to stay safe in the wake of the global Corona Virus pandemic,” he said.

Chipofya said the 2020 Super League season will provide a pedestal on which TNM seeks to avail to its customers the greatest affordability and connectivity opportunities in voice and digital services. Customers should be able to realize their social, business and professional needs using TNM’s services based on their affordability depths. The continuous growth and customer excitement with TNM’s fastest 4G network has immense possibilities and therefore will continue to increase its footprint to all corners of the country.

“Our 4G offers customers the option of plugging into the game to watch highlights, and live games through streaming,” he added.

The 2020 season marks the 14th year of TNM’s long-term sponsorship of the league.

“Super League action is returning after a three-month off-season break at Kamuzu Stadium with 2019 champions Nyasa Big Bullets hosting Blue Eagles in the official opening match. This season fans should expect more buzz and excitement as we will be coming with initiatives to improve the game,” said Chipofya.

The Head of Brand & Communications said that 2020 season will strive to enable football stakeholders to achieve great things in their daily endeavors, hence the theme Ndizotheka.

“You may recall that last season we brought in Katswiri which enhanced professionalism around the Super League stakeholders. We are improving the momentum to empower everyone that through the league together we can make it possible,” he said.

Chipofya welcomed three newly promoted teams, Red Lions, MAFCO and Ekwendeni Hammers to the elite league: “The brand welcomes them to the elite club. It can really get tough as Red Lions and MAFCO can attest to this but with proper planning survival is possible.”

The sponsor has called on all Super League stakeholders and Malawians to adhere to health guidelines in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Coronavirus has devastated the world and continues to cause panic among humans. I therefore, urge all Malawians to effectively implement all the necessary measures during the matches to prevent the pandemic in the country,” said Chipofya.

