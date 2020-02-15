Angella MacJessie is ‘sextortionist’: Malawi woman tried to blackmail ministers, preacher

A South Africa- based Malawian woman who secretly records phone mobile conversations with unsuspecting powerful politicians, wealthy businesspeople and celebrities has threatened to leak phone conversations involving a top minister, presidential security aide, charismatic preacher and a social media activist.

This threat comes barely a day after the woman, Angella MacJessie leaked a damming phone conversation she had with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Soche East ward in Blantyre, Leonard Chimbanga.

In her Facebook post, MacJessie claimed she has some audio clips of Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, prophet Shephered Bushiri, powerful presidential aide and People’s Party (PP) official Gerald Kampanikiza.

There was no immediate comment from Mwanamvekha and Bushiri but Kampanikiza said in response to her threat that he does not have anything to fear.

“Only those who slept with her can be scared of her. There is nothing to fear from this lady,” he said.

Kampanikiza described Angella MacJessie as a sextortion woman.

“She secretly records moments during sex with men and later threatens them that if they don’t give her money she demands, she would embarrass them by releasing the clips,” he said.

He however could not say whether he had a phone conversation with her.

Last year, she released a video clip of her having sexual intercourse with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Katsaila.

MacJessie who was the minister’s make-shift sexual appetiser and lover tried to blackmail the minister who refused to cave in and hence she allegedly decided to leak videos and pictures of them having sex in a hotel including their explicit WhatsApp chats.

It has been alleged by a section of social media that MacJessie is known for blackmailing top shots including several ministers and executives in the private sector.

