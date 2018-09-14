Anglican Daughters donate to patients in Neno

As one way of fulfilling their mandate of prayer, evangelism and service members the Order of Daughters Of the King (DOK) in the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) have donated various items to patients at Matope Anglican Church in Neno.

It included both food and nonfood items like Sobo, washing and bathing soap to the patients, and sweeping brooms and mops for the hospital.

“As part of charity work we visited the Patients at the hospital Maternity word where we prayed for them and also donated a number of items,” said DOK secretary Getrude Kachepatsonga.

Speaking in a separate interview ADUS guilds coordinator Yasinta Mtambo said the Daughters were duty bound to make the donation as it is one of their mission to provide service to the welfare of others.

“The ministry of Daughters of the Kings calls for assisting others like the needy, less privileged and the clergy as such this time around they thought of assisting some patients and the hospital,” said Mtambo.

The ADUS guilds coordinator revealed that DOK held its annual Convention at Matope Anglican Parish from September 7 to 9, 2018 where a number of activities were conducted.

“We had elections of new office bearers for the next three years and a seminar where a number of issues were discussed which included Gender based Violence, women empowerment and ministering,” she said.

The facilitators included Cannon Albert Nampanda who is the Dean of the Cathedral and Father Dyson Chombo the Priest In Charge at Kholombidzo Parish

The newly elected DOK Diocesan Executive has Chikondi Milimbo and Margret Namukupwa as President and Vice, the Secretary is Gertrude Kachepatsonga whiel her vice is Mercy Kamzati.

“The position of Treasurer will be appointed upon Consultation and the name will be announced before handover and orientation day.

“But Father Wilfred Mtwana was appointed Chaplain of this Guild and was inducted on this same day,” said the ADUS Guilds Coordinator.

During the convention the Bishop of the Diocese the Right Reverend Brighton Malasa was the celebrant at a Mass.

The first Chapter of the DOK in the country was instituted in August 2000. The Malawi chapters have grown rapidly across the four Anglican Dioceses in the country, and in 2003 created their own national assembly and chose national officers.

