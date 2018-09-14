Independent candidate Chipasula vows to support MCP presidency

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North Constituency Elizabeth Zione Chipasula says she will continue supporting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera despite losing the party’s primary elections.

Chipasula lost to incumbent Member of Parliament Chrissy Tembo during MCP primary elections held on 2 September, 2018 which left many people with unanswered questions and others said the winner was incompetent.

Therefore Chipasula’s decision to stand as an independent candidate in the forth coming elections was necessitated by constituency members and some Chiefs who were not satisfied with primary elections results.

One chief indicated that during the primaries, area committees were verified in the absence of aspirants where most eligible members were returned and replaced with those that were chosen a night before, who voted in favour of Tembo who has betrayed the area.

“We are not happy with primary elections results, we believe that something fishy happened, therefore we still want Madam Elizabeth to contest on an independent ticket because she has good plans for our area”, he said

Speaking at Chitsime Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Mbang’ombe in Lilongwe recently, Chipasula asked people in the area to vote for her saying she will serve the area with passion and integrity.

Chipasula made the point clear that she is thirsty to represent the constituency to give people what they deserve including safe water, good road network and proper education facilities.

She also said it is pathetic that the area which hosts Kamuzu International Airport is in poor state despite being the entry point of foreign visitors.

“This constituency is the area that brings the first impression of our country since it hosts Kamuzu International Airport. There is nothing that can convince people to say this area is in the city, I will change the face of this area once voted as Member of Parliament,” she said

Chipasula added that she will also consider equipping the youth with entrepreneurship skills for the betterment of their lives saying the area has more jobless young stars that have gone through different high learning institutions and they possess various skills.

During primary elections Chipasula was challenging other aspirants including Kennedy Charles Kholo, Gladwell Chimdzeka, Mr.Kamwangala and Chrissy Tembo.

