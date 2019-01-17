Anglicans defer dialogue meeting with underfire Bishop Malasa

The highly anticipated dialogue meeting between concerned Anglican Church members of the Upper Shire Diocese against the under fire Bishop Brighton Vitta Malasa aimed at resolving differences between the two parties scheduled for Thursday January 17 2018 has been shifted to a later date.

The mediation team responsible for Southern Africa led Bishop William Mchombo reportedly wrote the Malawi team at an eleventh hour asking to reschedule the meeting to February 6 2019.

The meeting was expected to take place at St. George Anglican Parish Complex in the Eastern Region District of Zomba.

By 9 am Thursday, some church members had already converged at the Complex, wearing T-shirts and carrying placards with various messages demanding the immediate removal or resignation of Bishop Malasa.

Upon hearing that the meeting has been rescheduled, the concerned church members locked themselves in a meeting to discuss the way forward following the postponement of the meeting.

Nyasa Times was yet to get the resolutions of the closed door meeting as we went on line.

However, Nyasa Times can reveal that the concerned members had agreed to march and close Malasa’s office until the resolution meeting is held in February.

At we went online to post this article, police had already arrived at Malasa’s office to provide him with security.

