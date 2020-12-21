Anglicans foil ‘holy march’ against Bishop Malasa

A ‘holy march’ the disgruntled Anglican faithful in the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) organized to force Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa out of office hit yet another snag on Saturday after as scores of the pro-Malasa Anglicans barricaded his residence to foil any attempt on their leader.

Nyasa Times understands that archdeacons, parish priests and the whole leadership of the church gathered at the bishop’s house at Chilema in Malosa, Zomba, to render their support to Malasa.

A source at the residence, only identifying himself at Christopher, said unlike in the previous demonstrations, on Saturday, only a handful of the members participated because “most church members having realized that the group lacks clear agenda and that it is suspected that the rebellious leaders just hold personal grudges against the bishop”.

“We shall always be here to defend our beloved bishop each time they try to come here to disrupt the activities of the church, enough is enough,” said Christopher.

A senior official in the diocesan administration department said Malasa has fulfilled all the demands the disgruntled group had raised and therefore there was no need for another wave of protests against his leadership.

He said among others that the church has recruited a new diocesan secretary.

“The bishop has dissolved all the board of governors for the diocesan institutions and replaced them with new ones, audit has been done, surprisingly the group is trying to bring in new and petty issues which are considered as just personal hatred against the bishop,” claimed the official while opting for anonymity.

He alleged that the disgruntled members are after the position that Malasa holds; hence, they are not relenting to use any excuse available to force Malasa out of the position.

But following the leakage of the audio from Mchenga Parish whereby the disgruntled Anglicans were discussing how they would share the spoils if they succeeded in removing Malasa, parishes accused the disgruntled members of lacking credibility.

It is alleged that as some of the members jostling for leadership positions have fathered children outside their matrimonial homes despite being priests while others have more than two wives, which is contrary to the church doctrines.

The disgruntled group members are also said to have not followed any appropriate procedures in presenting the grievances and have been underrating the church authorities who have been trying to sort out the issues with them opting to violence and threats which is not churchy.

“That is why this time around the youth have said, in the event of any demonstrations against the bishop and going to Malosa to disrupt church activities, the youth and the whole church shall always be there to defend the bishop as the group lacks clear agenda and they just want to disrupt development,” said the official.

