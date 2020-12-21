Press Corporation staff donate Christmas presents to Queen’s Hospital patients

Press Corporation plc staff members on Friday took time off their duties to cheer and donate presents to patients at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre as part of festive season.

Staff members presented assorted humpers worth K2 million to patients in various wards including children oncology wards.

PCL plc Group Administration Executive and General Counsel Benard Ndau said they decided to cheer and donate the items to the patients at QECH and wish them well during Christmas as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.

“We wanted to have an early Christmas with the patients as some of them will still be in hospital on Christmas day and as you know this festive time is time for giving and compassion hence our visit to QECH,” said Ndau.

“Although the year 2020 was challenging because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we thought we should share the little that we have with the patients,” added Ndau.

He said it was satisfying that all members of staff, including executive management took part in the visit and distributed he items personally to patients in various wards.

Most of the patients were surprised to see PCL staff members giving them the Christmas gifts.

“Thank you very much for this, we did not expect this gesture and God should bless you and your company, thank you,” said one emotional guardian in Ward 3 B.

PCL which is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) the largest holding company in the country with interests in different sectors of the Malawi economy including financial services, telecommunications, food and beverage, energy and consumer goods.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares