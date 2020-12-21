FDH Bank  coughs K30 million for MBC Top of the Class

FDH Bank plc has committed another K30 million sponsorship towards Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Top of the Class in 2021 which will mark six years of ongoing sponsorship from the bank.

The bank’s Head of Marketing and Communication Levie Nkunika made the announcement during the 2020 MBC Top of the Class Finals that were held at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

MBC Top of the Class is an educational quiz program which sees secondary schools competing against each other in several knockout rounds all the way to national level finals annually.

Nuking said FDH Bank plc as a homegrown institution is committed to advancing education in the country.

“FDH Bank plc as a development partner of the Ministry of Education and the Government, commits to continue sponsoring the Top of the Class next year with K30 million,” he said

Nkunika further said that the bank believes that education is key to development and constantly supports initiatives in the education sector is well as fund various scholarships at MUST, at UNIMA and under a partnership with Hope for the Blind.

“After signing the partnership, we also introduced a Financial Literacy segment in the quiz to champion financial inclusion as one of the key catalysts for growth and economic development in the country,’ he added

Responding to the sponsorship announcement, MBC’s Board Chairperson Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said the overarching objectives of the public service broadcaster are ‘to inform, educate and entertain and ‘Top of the Class’ triples as an informative, educative and entertaining programme.’

“As a national broadcaster, we promise to continue from where we have stopped. We are fortunate enough our sponsors have committed to fund the contest, we don’t take this for granted,” he said

In this year’s finals, the third season of MBC Top of the Class, Blantyre Secondary School (BSS) emerged winner after beating Dedza Secondary School with 37 points to 32.

