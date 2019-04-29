Angry protesters shut Ntchisi government offices over LDF dues

Almost 418 angry people, who worked in various projects under the Local Development Fund (LDF), on Monday closed Ntchisi district council offices with allegations that there was a ploy by the council to dupe them on their dues.

According to Nyasa Times’ correspondent in Ntchisi, there was cacophony at the offices and the protestors vowed not to leave the premises until they were sorted.

The protestors, from the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Malenga, say they have gone without pay for three months.

“We are here to find out why. We feel they want to cash in on us, and we will not allow that to happen. When we came here they are telling us that only 275 people out of the 418 are the ones that are going to get their dues. They say the rest are ghost workers. What nonsense! We all worked and we are all going to get our dues or else there will be hell here,” said Robert Kadzimira, leader of the protestors.

According to him, what they want is that the register should be revisited so that all the 418 get their money.

“We are all wondering when they say only 275 people worked when they took down all our names when we had started working. They should correct that register, and give us our money. That is what they always do. They steal like that,” he said.

Ntchisi District Commissioner (DC), James Matenyera, at some point addressed the protestors and insisted it was only the 275 that were the bonafide recipients of the funds but it seemed his clarification held no water.

Matenyera avoided a one on one interview with Nyasa Times.

